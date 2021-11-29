×
Create
Notifications

6 oldest Superstars currently in WWE

WWE Hall of Famers Goldberg and Edge are two of the oldest wrestlers on the current roster
WWE Hall of Famers Goldberg and Edge are two of the oldest wrestlers on the current roster
Pranay Rangra
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 29, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Listicle

They say age is just a number. In WWE, this saying holds much relevance as a host of superstars have upped their game as they have grown older.

Legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Kane have showcased some memorable matches in their late 40s to early 50s. This is undoubtedly a testament to their fitness, unparalleled in-ring ability and the passion they have for the business.

In a similar vein, there are a number of superstars on the current WWE roster who, despite not having age on their side, are putting in performances worth every praise. Here's a look at the six oldest superstars currently in WWE:

#6 WWE Superstar - Shelton Benjamin (46 years old)

Do the "V" for #VictoryOverCancer and support Tomorrow's Superstars today. @ConnorsCure @WWECommunity @TheVFoundation https://t.co/8EBiRb9liR

Shelton Benjamin has been one of the most gifted talents in the mid-card division in WWE.

A former three-time Intercontinental Champion, three-time 24/7 Champion, two-time Tag Team Champion as well as a United States titleholder, Benjamin has carved out quite a success story in the company.

At 46 years old, he is still going strong as part of Monday Night RAW, performing as a member of The Hurt Business and competes in tag team action with his partner Cedric Alexander.

#5 WWE Superstar - Rey Mysterio (46 years old)

You already know, just missing the flash light!! 👻 🔦 🎃 twitter.com/WWE/status/145…

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, at 46 years old, is still entertaining fans with his high-flying in-ring ability, like he did when he made his debut in 2002.

The 'Master of 619' despite his small size, has stood toe-to-toe with some of the biggest giants in the business, the likes of The Underaker, Kane and The Big Show. He has achieved various feats by being a former World Champion, Tag Team Champion, Cruiserweight Champion and a Royal Rumble winner.

Mysterio currently competes on Monday Night RAW predominantly as a tag team competitor with his Dominik.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Ryan K Boman
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी