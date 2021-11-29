6 oldest Superstars currently in WWE

They say age is just a number. In WWE, this saying holds much relevance as a host of superstars have upped their game as they have grown older.

Legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Kane have showcased some memorable matches in their late 40s to early 50s. This is undoubtedly a testament to their fitness, unparalleled in-ring ability and the passion they have for the business.

In a similar vein, there are a number of superstars on the current WWE roster who, despite not having age on their side, are putting in performances worth every praise. Here's a look at the six oldest superstars currently in WWE:

#6 WWE Superstar - Shelton Benjamin (46 years old)

Shelton Benjamin has been one of the most gifted talents in the mid-card division in WWE.

A former three-time Intercontinental Champion, three-time 24/7 Champion, two-time Tag Team Champion as well as a United States titleholder, Benjamin has carved out quite a success story in the company.

At 46 years old, he is still going strong as part of Monday Night RAW, performing as a member of The Hurt Business and competes in tag team action with his partner Cedric Alexander.

#5 WWE Superstar - Rey Mysterio (46 years old)

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, at 46 years old, is still entertaining fans with his high-flying in-ring ability, like he did when he made his debut in 2002.

The 'Master of 619' despite his small size, has stood toe-to-toe with some of the biggest giants in the business, the likes of The Underaker, Kane and The Big Show. He has achieved various feats by being a former World Champion, Tag Team Champion, Cruiserweight Champion and a Royal Rumble winner.

Mysterio currently competes on Monday Night RAW predominantly as a tag team competitor with his Dominik.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman