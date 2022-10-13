A prestigious championship; unfortunate outside issues - 6 quickest title changes in WWE this year

The length of a title reign can be ambiguous in WWE and pro wrestling in general. Some stars have incredibly long runs, like Roman Reigns' current 750+ day run as the Universal Champion. Becky Lynch (RAW Women's Champion) and Mandy Rose have also recently had 300+ days' runs.

Conversely, some titles change hands multiple times a year. Under Vince McMahon's leadership, the United States and Intercontinental Championships traded hands over six times a year. With Triple H now in charge of WWE Creative, that might change.

While it's great to have some performers as champions for long, changes are sometimes the best option. What's not best for business is when those title changes happen too frequently. This has happened often this year. Here are the six quickest title changes in WWE in 2022.

#6 The WWE Title was a hot potato in early 2022

Big E entered 2022 as the WWE Champion after cashing in on Lashley in September 2021. The first premium live event of 2022 was WWE Day 1, and The Powerhouse of Positivity lost the title to Brock Lesnar in a Fatal five-way match.

The Beast's reign ended in 28 days as Lashley reclaimed his belt with some outside interference from Roman Reigns. However, The All Mighty dropped the title back to Lesnar 21 days later at Elimination Chamber.

Lesnar's win (43 days with title) then set up a "Winner Takes All" contest for both the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania, which Reigns won. In total, the title swapped hands four times in 2022 between January and WrestleMania.

#5 The short NXT Title reign of Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler was one of many main roster stars to show up in NXT in 2022.

It was a shock when WWE veteran Dolph Ziggler showed up in NXT this year. What was even more shocking was that he beat the new Golden Boy, Bron Breakker, for the title at NXT: Roadblock.

Breakker then challenged Ziggler for the belt again at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 38 weekend. He failed to recapture his championship but eventually reclaimed it two days later on RAW.

In total, Ziggler had a 27-day-long run as NXT Champion. His title run was questionable in the first place, especially since Bron won it back so quickly.

#4 The saga of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai are the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

Another championship with a strange journey this year was the WWE Women's Tag Team Title. The belts were vacated in May after Sasha Banks, and Naomi walked out of RAW. A tournament to crown new champions was announced but didn't occur until after SummerSlam.

The tournament was won on August 29th by Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. They defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the finals but lost the belts 14 days later to Damage CTRL on September 12th.

It was another situation where WWE should have initially just crowned SKY and Kai as champions at the beginning. Having a two-week reign for Rodriguez and Aliyah was a strange call.

#3 The 2022 journey of the NXT North American Title

Sikoa had an uneventful week-long run as North American Champ.

Except for the NXT Women's Championship, every belt in NXT was subjected to a short reign at some point in 2022. Cameron Grimes won the North American Title in a ladder match at Stand & Deliver on April 2nd. After 63 days with the belt, he lost it back to Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes held the title until September 14th, when he dropped it to surprise opponent Solo Sikoa. The latter was previously unsuccessful in capturing the belt on several occasions and had recently joined the Bloodline on SmackDown.

Despite finally winning the title, Sikoa relinquished it a week later as he wasn't a legal opponent in the match. He successfully defended the title on SmackDown against Madcap Moss before handing it over to Shawn Michaels.

#2 MSK's unfortunate second reign as NXT Tag Team Champions

Wes Lee and Nash Carter were two-time NXT Tag Team Champs.

MSK's Wes Lee and Nash Carter had two official runs as NXT Tag Team Champions. They first won the vacant titles at Stand & Deliver 2021. It lasted for over 200 days.

The duo captured the belts for a second time a year later at Stand & Deliver 2022. Due to unfortunate circumstances outside of the wrestling ring, Carter was released, and Lee was forced to relinquish his title after six days.

Had outside issues not forced the hands of officials, the duo's second reign could have been even longer than their first. The Creed Brothers were being heavily pushed during the 2.0 reboot. Hence, they would have likely won the titles at some point. Nevertheless, it was still a quick turnaround.

#1 The NXT Women's Tag Team Titles have witnessed two short reigns this year

Toxic Attraction has been synonymous with the NXT Women's Tag titles.

Similar to other championships in WWE, the NXT Women's Tag Titles quickly changed hands a few times this year.

The shortest title run of 2022 once again took place at Stand & Deliver in early April. On the show, Dakota Kai and Rodriguez won the titles from Toxic Attraction. They dropped their belts back to Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne three days later during an episode of NXT.

Another swap involved Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeating Toxic Attraction on July 5th. During their reign, Jade turned on Perez. Their run with the belts is recognized as being only 14 days long. Perez was also recognized as a Tag Team Champion for seven more days until she relinquished her belt.

A fatal four-way tag team elimination match was held to crown the new champions. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated the duo of Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, Toxic Attraction, and Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz to win the titles.

