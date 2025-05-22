6 Reasons why John Cena must make a U-turn about his retirement

John Cena rocked the wrestling world at last year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event by announcing he'd embark on his Retirement Tour in 2025 to end his illustrious WWE career. His final run is now almost halfway complete, with his massive heel turn being the talk of the town.

Several big-name PLEs would be the last ones of his life. The Face That Runs the Place has competed at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania, and Backlash in 2025.

Cena rocked the world once again by turning heel at the Chamber event. He may have won the title, but he recently teased that he may, in fact, not be hanging up the boots at the end of the year.

Here are six reasons why he should do a complete U-turn and remain active instead of retiring at the end of 2025.

#6. John Cena can still go in the ring

John Cena can still tell a story in the ring after winning his 17th world title (Image Credit: WWE.com)

John Cena was never going to be Daniel Bryan, Bret Hart, or even AJ Styles in the ring. His moves, however, work for his size and character.

He even adapted a few new moves when he wrestled a few years ago, like a leg drop off the top rope. When a performer has visibly lost a step in the ring, it's usually time to go.

Pro athletes often stick around longer than they should unless a devastating injury ends their careers. Cena has competed at, or close to that level when he ruled over WWE, so he could have more to give past his retirement.

#5. The heel turn has been successful

Along with Hulk Hogan and Seth Rollins, John Cena's heel turn is one of the best in wrestling history. Hogan always played the bubblegum face, whereas Rollins shockingly betrayed his two closest friends.

Hollywood Hogan was as popular as Hulkamania, and Seth Rollins is able to move back and forth between good guy and villain.

Cena chose to deal with the devil instead of following his "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect" mantra to earn his record-breaking 17th world title. Whoever beats the dastardly legend who wants to 'ruin wrestling' will go down in history.

#4. He likes ruining wrestling and may decide to stick around

The best performers can play any character. It's why Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and John Cena are among the most well-rounded and entertaining stars of all time.

Cena's heel turn has refreshed his character, especially since he has relished in ruining wrestling. Instead of putting on clinics, he talks and verbally lambasts the fans for their actions.

If he is having too much fun mocking and teasing the fans, the Undisputed WWE Champion could decide to ruin wrestling longer than his planned retirement tour. It's entertaining every time he picks up a mic.

#3. A proper retirement after a WrestleMania match

During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, John Cena mentioned that he wants to win his record-breaking 17th world title to shake the hand of whoever wins 18 championships.

He wants to pay it forward, so to speak, to meet the person who bests his accomplishment. If he simply hangs up his boots at the end of 2025, it won't feel right.

Most huge names have one more match at a big event before finally riding off into the sunset. The only way for Cena to truly call it a career is to put someone over on the biggest stage possible. That will be WrestleMania 42 next April.

Losing at Survivor Series or Saturday Night's Main Event won't feel as special as losing at The Showcase of The Immortals. It could be against Bron Breakker, Gunther, LA Knight, or another big name.

#2. Too many potential feuds to cram into six more months

As mentioned above, there are so many feuds for John Cena with or without the title. He has six months left to cram in as many prominent feuds as possible. Feuds with Cody Rhodes (briefly) and Randy Orton can be checked off the list.

Rhodes will come looking for revenge, and his title, so that's one feud. He also must cross paths with CM Punk, since the two had a feud with Punk leaving WWE with the title after beating Cena.

The 17-time world champ must feud with Rusev since he essentially killed his momentum by beating him at WrestleMania 31. Knight, Breakker, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre all deserve a program with Cena.

If he turns face, he could battle Logan Paul since The Maverick only seems to do one-off feuds. He'll also need closure with The Rock before retiring.

#1. Going out with a tarnished legacy?

How will John Cena be remembered in five years - as the loyal, heroic purveyor of "Never Give Up," or as the guy who kicked Cody Rhodes in the groin to facilitate his 17th world title win?

Since he portrayed essentially the same character for the majority of his career, it's likely he'll be remembered as a record-breaking Make-A-Wish granter.

His heel run will only end his career, unless he changes his tune before his time is up. Cena made too much money and human capital off "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect" to officially retire as the guy who wanted to ruin wrestling for fans.

By extending his run past the previous end date, he can return to the beloved face that ruled over the company for over 15 years.

