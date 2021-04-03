6 Reasons Why Kane is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time

Recently, WWE conducted a live event in Knoxville City which had a peculiar end, to say the least.

At the end of the show, the interim face of the company, Seth Rollins invited his friend and colleague, Kane who also happens to be the mayor of Knox County, to come out for a $100,000 check presentation to Knoxville Public Safety Foundation.

This was surreal as Glenn Jacobs, for the first time in his 22 years of playing the twisted, demonic Kane, came out completely out of character at a WWE show to Kane's music (although, an older version) and went on with the presentation.

This is peculiar as Kane is one of the most mystically protected characters with supernatural powers who is not expected to bring in his real life in his character work.

Many speculated that this was indicative of Glenn Jacobs finally taking the call to hang up his wrestling boots after more than a quarter of a century of entertaining us.

Kane was always destined for a special place in the WWE Hall of Fame and the company has finally taken a call to induct the Big Red Machine into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.

Kane has always gone about doing his business in the ring with finesse but when we talk about all-time greats, he's not the first one on any fan's list.

Here are six reasons why the big red machine should be considered one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Advertisement

#6 Incredible Longevity

20-year celebratory poster of the Kane Character

Glenn Jacobs has played different characters, namely Isaac Yankem DDS and Fake Diesel, long before Kane was conceptualized. The man has been in WWE since 1995 which makes it 23 plus years as a WWE Superstar.

The only wrestlers to eclipse this astonishing feat are his own kayfabe brother, The Undertaker with 28 years and Triple H with 23 years as well, but a few months more than Jacobs.

Ever since he became Kane in 1997, he has performed at a certain high level and has always been amongst the top few superstars.

Also, unlike Triple H and Undertaker, who became part-timers in 2010 and 2012 respectively, Jacobs was almost a full-time wrestler up until as late as 2016.

In that year, he competed in about a 100 televised and non-televised matches. This point has been elaborated later.

Advertisement

Kane has been a part of many dangerous match setups in the WWE over the years. Ranging from Inferno Matches to Street Fights and Hell in a Cell Bouts to Casket Matches, the big red machine has been a part of some of the most legendary feuds.

The fact that depsite putting his body on the line multiple times, Kane has managed to outlive his peers in the ring.

1 / 6 NEXT