6 stars Tama Tonga must feud with in WWE

After failing a WWE tryout in 2008, Tama Tonga headed to Japan to make his name. What followed was a glorious career with NJPW that lasted well over a decade. During this time, Tonga won some prestigious championships in the promotion and made quite a name for himself.

However, on February 24, 2024, Tonga wrestled his last match with the Japanese promotion and has been a free agent since. While there is plenty of speculation about where the 41-year-old will go next, reports suggest he is headed to the Triple H-led promotion.

In this article, we will look at six opponents Tama Tonga must feud with in WWE.

#6. Tama Tonga can feud with Finn Balor

Finn Balor is currently one of WWE's most active superstars on Monday Night RAW. As part of The Judgment Day, Balor has experienced plenty of success with the heel faction. However, years before he could join Judgment Day, Balor led the illustrious Bullet Club.

It was during this period the Irish wrestler met Tama Tonga. Along with Karl Anderson and Bad Luck Fale, the four men founded the iconic stable. While Balor and Tonga never wrestled each other, they could use the Stamford-based promotion to finally face each other in a much-anticipated match.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura

One man Tama Tonga has plenty of history with is Shinsuke Nakamura. During the latter's time in Japan, he was involved in several tag team matches with Tonga. However, until now, the two haven't wrestled in a singles match against each other. This is something that could change in WWE.

Once Nakamura is done with his feud against Sami Zayn, the Stamford-based promotion could book him to meet Tonga in the middle of the ring. Given Nakamura's recent style of promos mixed with his history with Tonga, it will be interesting to see the two feud.

#4. Drew McIntyre

When Tama Tonga signs with WWE, he doesn't just have to face superstars he has a history with. Given that's the case, Tonga could also face someone like Drew McIntyre. On Monday Night RAW, the Scotsman is currently one of WWE's biggest superstars.

Hence, by facing him, Tonga could benefit highly from the experience. A good showing against someone like The Scottish Warrior will help Tonga get booked better, which might also lead to potential title opportunities.

#3. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is another superstar against whom Tama Tonga might put up a decent match. However, given that Rollins is a World Champion, facing him might not be as easy as it may seem. For that to happen, Tonga might have to go through some massive names and register victories.

However, given the former NJPW Superstar has the name and the experience, one simply never knows. Regardless, given Tonga and Rollins have never faced each other, it will be worth watching a match between the two.

#2. Roman Reigns

At WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. While many believe Rhodes will beat Reigns to finish his story, regardless of what happens, Reigns has already had one of the best title reigns and has faced some massive names in WWE.

Therefore, if The Tribal Chief is looking for a new challenge, welcoming a new superstar like Tama Tonga won't hurt him. While Tonga might have to prove himself before he faces Reigns, at some point, it will be interesting to see the two superstars clash.

#1. AJ Styles

Tama Tonga and AJ Styles have a lot of history from their days in Japan. When Styles wrestled for NJPW in 2014, he joined The Bullet Club and experienced success along with Tama Tonga. But later, The Phenomenal One departed for WWE while Tonga continued his career in Japan.

With reports indicating that Tonga is now on his way to WWE, there is a massive chance he could face AJ Styles in the coming weeks. While the prospect of a feud between the two seems exciting, The OC's involvement is something fans must watch out for.