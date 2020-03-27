6 Superstars who can replace Roman Reigns against Goldberg after he allegedly pulled out of WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns is reportedly out of the Universal title match at WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg.

Here are the six best options to replace him in the Universal Championship match.

Roman Reigns will miss his first WrestleMania since his debut

We didn't expect Roman Reigns to compete at WrestleMania 35, but his miraculously rapid recovery into remission meant that he was able to continue his appearances at the grandest stage of them all.

Except for last year, 2015-2018 has always seen Roman Reigns compete in the most important match on the WrestleMania card, whether there was a title involved or not (which there was on all but one of his four consecutive main events). That was repeated this year, with Roman Reigns earning a Universal Championship opportunity by simply walking up to Goldberg and saying "I'm next".

As you likely know by now, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Roman Reigns won't be competing at WrestleMania 36 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Not that he has it, but the fact that he's battled leukemia means that he belongs to the category of more vulnerable people should he be tested positive. He allegedly requested to be pulled from the match and WWE had granted it. Ryan Satin of PWS said that WWE still intends to replace him at WrestleMania:

We’re told WWE honored his request and he will now be replaced by someone else in the match against Goldberg, though it’s unclear who at this time.

Here are six superstars who can replace Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg.

#6 Braun Strowman

Could Braun Strowman unexpectedly get his moment?

Braun Strowman is a Superstar who has lost a significant amount of momentum in the last two years. With nothing around for him creatively apart from a brief Intercontinental title reign, it appears as though Strowman has fallen into the same category as most other 'giants' in WWE history - being relatively underutilized.

He could be a big beneficiary of the situation as he would be a credible opponent for Goldberg. It could unexpectedly lead to a big World title win, or he would mostly just end up being fed to Goldberg.

