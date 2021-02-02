6 Talking Points from this week's WWE RAW (February 1, 2021): Sheamus turns on Drew McIntyre, Edge defeats Randy Orton 

The latest episode of WWE RAW struggled to maintain momentum during its overlong three-hour runtime. The show had some notable developments and a few decent matches, but suffered from the lack of hype heading into WrestleMania 37. While Edge is heading to the main event of the PPV, Asuka's booking as the RAW Women's Champion continues to baffle the fans.

Otherwise, the women's division lacks intriguing storyline that will leave the viewers excited. Though Alexa Bliss continues to shine, she's currently tangled up with Randy Orton. If WWE decides to put her in more feuds with the women on RAW, it could bring some desperately needed energy to the division.

With that being said, here's a look at the major developments from this week's episode of WWE RAW. Please share your thoughts on them in the comments section below.

#6 Edge defeats Randy Orton in the main event of RAW, thanks to interference from Alexa Bliss

In the main event RAW, Royal Rumble winner Edge defeated Randy Orton to seemingly end their rivalry. While the match was not like the epic encounter fans witnessed at Backlash 2020, it was a short, fun clash between the veteran stars.

The two rivals wrestled a fast-paced bout without any prolonged periods of stalling. Instead, they focused on fitting in as much offense as they could in the relatively short time they had. In the final stages of the match, Alexa Bliss distracted Orton and allowed Edge to spear him to win the bout.

With the win, "The Rated-R Superstar" can now shift his focus to the main event of WrestleMania 37. Though he confronted WWE Drew McIntyre on RAW, a battle with Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes more sense. This feud would feature a heel vs. babyface dynamic whereas a match with McIntyre would pit two heroes against each other.

On the other hand, "The Viper" continues to deal with Bliss and The Fiend as WrestleMania 37 nears. While another clash with Fiend seems imminent, it would be exciting to see how Bliss will be used once Bray Wyatt returns.

"The Goddess" can either face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship or target Rhea Ripley, who eliminated her from the Royal Rumble match. Either way, Bliss should remain at the forefront of WWE RAW.