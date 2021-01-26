6 Talking Points from this week's WWE RAW (25th January 2021) - Edge returns, Randy Orton destroys Alexa Bliss

This week's WWE RAW was also the go-home episode to Royal Rumble 2021, and we must say, it was a highly newsworthy show that had several notable developments. Edge made his highly-anticipated return to RAW and made an important announcement.

On the other hand, Alexa Bliss was stunned by The Viper, who made his terrifying presence felt in the main event of the night where Bliss took on Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship.

Apart from this, Goldberg and Drew McIntyre came face-to-face before their WWE Championship match at Royal Rumble, and Riddle scored a massive Gauntlet match win over The Hurt Business.

That said, let's take a look at all the developments from that show that has gotten the WWE Universe talking. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#6 WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Goldberg come face-to-face on RAW

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened this week's RAW by talking about his upcoming clash against Goldberg at Royal Rumble 2021. He put over the WCW legend by saying he has beaten every world champion since his return. However, The Scottish Warrior then said the streak would come to an end come Sunday.

The Miz and John Morrison soon made their way towards the ring with the MITB briefcase holder, saying he would walk out of Royal Rumble as the new WWE Champion. They were interrupted by Golberg's music, and out came the former two-time Universal Champion on RAW.

Golberg came straight to the point and said 'You're Next' to McIntyre, after which they both took out Miz and Morrison owing to their attempts to instigate the two against each other. It was a predictable booking decision by the WWE creative to avoid any physical interaction between the champion and challenger, instead, align them to take down the MITB contract holder and Morrison.

Considering WWE's booking patterns in recent years, it wouldn't come as a surprise if they book The Miz to cash-in his contract and walk out as the new champion. The development can be followed by the WCW legend possibly defeating The Miz on RAW sometime later, and then lay out a challenge to McIntyre for a match at WrestleMania 37. It would keep the two men strong and ensure The Scottish Warrior gets his WrestleMania moment in front of a decent crowd.

Apart from this, the fact that The Miz is also an entrant in the Rumble match makes it even harder to determine what could realistically happen with him. It's to WWE's credit that they have managed to create so much intrigue around a story that not many were looking forward to initially.