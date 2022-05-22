6 potential teams who can challenge The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

On Friday Night SmackDown, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to become the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Thanks to both Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns for interfering in some manner, the fact remains that the dominant twin team made history.

The wheels on the WWE machine never stop turning. No champion can rest on their laurels as there will be new challengers stepping up to the plate. While the Usos have defeated most teams on SmackDown, there are still others they could face off with. The Monday Night RAW roster alone has a handful of teams they've either never competed against, or rarely have. Plus, there's always the chance of an old rivalry being reignited.

Below are six teams who can challenge The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

#6. Alpha Academy could challenge the twin tag team

One team Jimmy and Jey have never battled is Alpha Academy. Otis and Chad Gable have had matches with the twins in the past when they were in their old team, as part of Heavy Machinery, Otis and Tucker took on the pair. Meanwhile, Gable has done the same, both during his time in American Alpha and when he teamed up with Bobby Roode.

Otis and Gable's old team had a very different dynamic than Alpha Academy. Both stars are more confident, aggressive, and experienced. That could mean trouble for The Usos, no matter how talented the champions are. Above all, the matches could be extremely fantastic. The Usos have too many excellent matches behind them to count, whilst Otis and Gable have helped make RAW a must-see show with some of their tag bouts.

#5. The Usos vs. The Street Profits rivalry may be renewed

The Street Profits

Last year, The Usos and The Street Profits were battling over the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The two teams had good chemistry together and the matches were of high quality. Ultimately, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins weren't able to take over the division, but they put up a fight. Eventually, the pair were drafted to Monday Night RAW.

Today, The Street Profits have a bit more of an edge to them. They're still having fun, but the duo have upped the intensity. They've even shown they're not totally opposed to dubious means to make a statement during their battles with RK-Bro. Perhaps this new, more intense side of the Street Profits would aid them in a battle with The Bloodline. Regardless of the outcome, a reignited feud between the two teams could lead to some fantastic matches.

#4. The Dirty Dawgs may step up to the plate

The Dirty Dawgs

The Dirty Dawgs hasn't made a major impact on RAW this year. The pair have spent most of the past several months with their focus on NXT. Now with Dolph Ziggler no longer the NXT Champion, it may be time for the two veterans to refocus on their successful team.

If they were to do that, they'd make for quality opposition to The Usos. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have held numerous titles during their careers, many of which being tag team titles. While they haven't been together as long as the twins, they do now have a fair bit of experience as a unit. The Dirty Dawgs are always willing to take shortcuts. Their intelligence could give them an edge over The Usos if they get into the feud.

#3. The Mysterios are formidable threats to The Usos

The Mysterios and Logan Paul

The end may be near for The Mysterios as a tag team, at least if you believe the current rumors. While there is a possibility that the father-son duo will splinter apart, it isn't certain. For now, the former tag champs are a stable unit, and that makes them a threat to whoever holds tag gold.

The story between the teams could be quite interesting. They already had competitive matches with one another last year, but testing the bond between both the brothers and the father-son team is intriguing. Which dynamic leads to a stronger tag team? Is a brotherly bond more beneficial to WWE Superstars than a parental one?

Perhaps this angle with The Usos could lead to the demise of The Mysterios as a team. Will Rey and Dom be able to get along? If The Mysterios were to break up, Paul Heyman and The Bloodline manipulating them would make a lot of sense. Even if a breakup isn't imminent, nor teased, the matches between the set of teams will always deliver.

#2. The Hurt Business could go for gold once Shelton recovers

The Hurt Business

The Bloodline and The Hurt Business was a feud in the making that many were hoping to see lead to a match at WWE Survivor Series 2021. Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns locking horns seemed like the perfect direction, and a six-man tag match between the two groups seemed even better. At one point, The Bloodline had the title on SmackDown and The Hurt Business had the title on Monday Night RAW. It could have been something very memorable. Unfortunately, it never really came to pass.

The Usos and The Hurt Business did have one match on the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff show, otherwise, the teams have had little interaction. The matches between the four men have the potential to be excellent.

Once Shelton returns from his injury, the pair of Cedric Alexander and Benjamin will make fantastic challengers for the twin champions. If everything goes right, maybe Cedric and Shelton can make things better with Bobby Lashley, leading to the six-man tag team match everybody wants to see.

#1. Judgment Day could come for The Bloodline

Judgment Day is the newest faction in WWE. Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley are the current trio representing the group, but more members may be on the way. Edge has been hinting that more could join the cause and the group isn't done looking for likeminded individuals.

While fans don't know if a new member will be added to the stable, this is an option regardless of the direction. If Ciampa were to join the group, Damian Priest and Ciampa could form an alliance and the duo could then take on The Usos. If no new members are added, the team battling the twins could potentially be Damian Priest and Edge. Either way, Judgment Day will still may go on to challenge for the titles.

The logic behind the match makes sense as Edge and Roman Reigns have bad blood dating back to last year. If Judgment Day wants to make an impact, they need potential, as the Bloodline has shown.

It remains unclear as to who will challenge the new WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions next, but the WWE Universe will have their eyes on.

