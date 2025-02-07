6 Things that can happen if Roman Reigns is forced to miss WWE WrestleMania 41

One of the bigger news stories from the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is Roman Reigns' status for WrestleMania 41. After CM Punk eliminated both Reigns and Seth Rollins, the latter took his anger out on The Head of the Table with two Curb Stomps.

Reigns, WWE and its announcers, and Paul Heyman refused to give any pertinent information surrounding his injuries. Rollins claimed he was truly hurt since he didn't want anyone to know his status after the Rumble.

Is The Tribal Chief taking another one of his hiatuses between appearances? Could he be hurting on the Road to WrestleMania? The next six things could happen if Roman Reigns is forced to miss WrestleMania 41.

#6. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk II at WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk had a feud spanning most of 2024. They had three matches spread out throughout several PLEs. Rollins and Punk only had one showdown won by The Best in the World.

Since Reigns, Punk, and Rollins all have issues and think they're right, it's not hard to pivot to a second clash between The Visionary and The Voice of the Voiceless. An oversized triple threat is nice, but a title isn't attached for grander stakes.

Rollins would probably eat the pin to protect Roman and Punk. However, the outcome is harder to predict if he fights Punk one-on-one at WrestleMania 41.

#5. Jacob Fatu might call himself the new Tribal Chief

The nature and evolution of the Bloodline has been one Tribal Chief falters, and someone else tries to take over the group. The two stars battle for the title in Tribal Combat, with the winner keeping the moniker.

Reigns overcame Solo Sikoa during RAW's debut on Netflix. He disappeared until the Rumble. Solo hasn't been seen since mid-January. In that time, Jacob Fatu has caused even more havoc than when he was under Sikoa's thumb.

With the two stars who called themselves Tribal Chief off programming, The Samoan Werewolf could be the next to claim the namesake. It would then lead to a big showdown when Solo and Roman return.

#4. Paul Heyman to join CM Punk?

What could CM Punk's favor of Paul Heyman truly be? That was one of the many questions coming out of the 2024 Men's WarGames contest last November.

That promise was the main reason Punk joined Roman's WarGames team. Since the OG Bloodline was victorious meant that The Best in the World would come calling on The Wiseman when the bill was due.

With Roman out of commission or reverting to his sporadic appearances, Punk could bring Heyman back to his side for WrestleMania 41.

It could be by force or due to loyalty before he represented The Tribal Chief. The two sides could then have a "Paul Heyman in a Cage" match for the rights to his services.

#3. Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa could battle for the Ula Fala necklace in Tribal Combat

Is the Ula Fala necklace like a title or something that remains with a Tribal Chief in and out of the ring? Solo assumed ownership of the necklace during Roman's post-WrestleMania absence.

It took Reigns a little more than five months to get it back from his cousin. With both stars off TV, the most prominent members left from both groups are The Usos and Jacob Fatu.

Fatu may still be loyal to Solo, but we won't know until he returns. Since Jey is having the most success at the moment, he could battle his brother for the right to wear the Ula Fala. It may finally cause Reigns to accept that his time has passed, and Jey's time is now.

#2. The Rock might return for a WrestleMania 41 role

Will something happen with the Rock if Roman Reigns misses WrestleMania 41? (Image Credit: WWE.com).

The Rock's start to 2025 has to be one of the most confusing situations in recent memory. After several months of terrorizing Cody Rhodes and abusing his power as The Final Boss in early 2024, Rocky randomly changed his stripes on RAW's debut on Netflix.

He praised the Netflix officials and Cody Rhodes before placing the Ula Fala around Roman's neck after he won Tribal Combat. If WWE wants more star power on the Road to WrestleMania 41, Rocky could return for a few segments.

Hopefully, he'd make sense of his appearances on RAW and NXT the following night. They seem more about getting in front of cameras rather than furthering angles. It would make sense if he turned on Roman or Jey.

#1. Someone could different finally get to close The Show of Shows

When Seth Rollins talks about not letting Roman Reigns win another title or rule over WWE again, he's not wrong.

How many stars get a near four-year title run and the honor of main-eventing WrestleMania nine times? He closed The Showcase of the Immortals each of the last four years.

Even with the switch to a two-day format during the pandemic, Roman's match continued each year. If he misses WrestleMania 41, the honor of closing the massive PLE will finally go to someone else.

Cody also closed the last two shows and may do so again this year, depending on his opponent. It will be nice for different names to get the opportunity someone else has had a stranglehold on for most of his career.

