6 things that can happen on WWE SmackDown tonight 

After putting on a great show in Miami last week, followed by the brief SmackVille event in Nashville, SmackDown will once again be live from Memphis, Tennessee this week.

One of the biggest feuds heading into the show is Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston. The WWE Champion and The Viper will go face-to=face on tonight's show. Kevin Owens will once again try to get his hands on Shane McMahon. Moreover, Elias and Drew McIntyre will be facing Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day in a tag team match.

But that's not all. WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus will be returning to the blue brand this week for a segment with Jerry "The King" Lawler, which has got the fans pretty hyped.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics will also lock horns with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. We might even get to know who Shinsuke Nakamura will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against at SummerSlam.

In this article, let's take a look at six things which look inevitable on tonight's SmackDown.

#6 Elias and Drew McIntyre could defeat The New Day

Woods and Big E vs. McIntyre and Elias

The New Day won their sixth WWE Tag Team Championship at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view a couple of weeks ago. Since then, WWE hasn't focused much on the SmackDown tag titles, but it looks like it's finally time to determine new challengers for the titles.

Earlier this week, WWE announced that Elias and Drew McIntyre will be facing Xavier Woods and Big E in a tag team match at this week's SmackDown. Daniel Bryan and Rowan are already out of the title picture, while Heavy Machinery already lost the chances they got.

It seems that WWE currently doesn't have a tag team on SmackDown, which is ready to face Woods and Big E at SummerSlam, which is why they've thrown Elias and McIntyre into the mix.

WWE can go with two angles in the match. The first being a simple one, which is Elias and McIntyre beating Woods and Big E clean, leading to a title match at SummerSlam. If not the first, then we'll most probably see McIntyre and Elias beating down Woods and Big E, leading to a disqualification, which will set up a match between them.

