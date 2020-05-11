Vince McMahon had to send the two former rivals out of his office

Welcome to this special edition of things WWE subtly told us at Money in the Bank 2020. It wasn't the strongest PPV post-WrestleMania but there were a few interesting things to note from it.

As advertised, we witnessed the most unique Money in the Bank Ladder Matches in history - let alone the fact that they took place together. However, seeing how the matches went about, it's clear why WWE chose to have the men and women compete at the same time and ascend the ladder in the same ring to capture the briefcase.

Things are certainly going to get interesting as the two Money in the Bank winners are now guaranteed a World and Women's Championship opportunity soon. This was also the shortest PPV in a long time, with a run-length of roughly two-and-a-half hours. Without dragging it much further, let's jump right into it.

#6. Braun Strowman hasn't broken free just yet

Bray Wyatt was defeated

Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman didn't fully deliver as we had hoped. While the two had a history together to make their storyline feel more personal, the match didn't feel as intense. There was, however, one important spot. It was the one where Strowman put on his Black Sheep mask, seemingly indicating a reunion with Wyatt.

However, he ripped his shirt off and removed the mask before finishing his former faction member, retaining the Universal Championship in the process. While that might have spelled the end of the feud, a moment after the match showed Wyatt having flashes of The Fiend, hinting that the feud isn't over.

We expect to see 'The Fiend' vs Braun Strowman at Backlash and for The Fiend to recapture the Universal Championship. This would mean the end for Strowman in his dream run.