6 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Big face turn in main event, Title challenger revealed (11th November 2019)

Seth Rollins had some assistance

Another episode of Monday Night RAW is in the books and what an episode it was! It was a taped episode that happened in Manchester following SmackDown, so if you avoided spoilers, good on you since it was a pretty solid episode.

We saw the build to Survivor Series continue and it wasn't as invasion-heavy as the last couple of weeks since they were in the UK. That did, however, open the door for a few NXT: UK superstars.

There was one NXT (America) Superstar that appeared and a certain SmackDown star as well. Things are getting interesting as the picture of Survivor Series has become a lot clearer. It's going to be interesting to see how NXT and SmackDown respond and this was the penultimate episode of RAW before Survivor Series.

With just one episode left, things are getting exciting and here's what WWE subtly told us on the show tonight.

#6 Randy Orton and Ricochet's inevitable rivalry

Randy Orton and Ricochet

A new feud was teased tonight in the main event. Firstly, it appears that Randy Orton has turned face as he stood up to The OC and teamed with two babyfaces in Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet.

Right before the finish of the match, Orton teased hitting an RKO but ended up hitting it on AJ Styles in what was a brilliant sequence. It's incredible how he manages to find various ways to hit the RKO and is always so innovative about it.

Either way, one of the two biggest things that we learned from the main event is that Randy Orton and Ricochet will be feuding down the line. They're in the same Survivor Series team and in all likeliness, Orton could even turn on Ricochet during the match, but in all likeliness, the feud will happen right after.

It would be interesting if it's to be a face vs face feud.

