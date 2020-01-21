6 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Heyman gives a huge push to former US Champion , Possible spoiler in result of Royal Rumble title match (January 20th, 2020)

Rohit Nath

Jan 21, 2020

What a night!

WWE had a solid episode of Monday Night RAW. 2020 has been a great year for the red brand so far, with the brand gaining a lot of momentum as the road to WrestleMania begins. Though we're not a fan of how the show ended, we can't make too many complaints.

RAW has slowly been improving in quality and during the past three weeks, there has never been an instance where we felt that RAW was dragging on more than it needed to.

Without getting too much into it beforehand, let's look at what WWE subtly told us on RAW!

#6. Ricochet gets a big push

An interesting confrontation

We were speculating who could confront Brock Lesnar on the RAW before the Royal Rumble 2020 and we got our answer. It was The One and Only former United States Champion Ricochet.

Unlike last week with R-Truth, this wasn't a comedy segment. This was Ricochet confronting the WWE Champion and telling him that he wasn't scared of him despite Heyman telling him to go back where he came from.

It was one of those cases where Heyman was going against a superstar who he wants to push. If you've been reading the rumors since Paul Heyman took over, you've probably read about a "list" of superstars that he has who he intends to push.

Some of the names include Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, etc. If we've seen anything based on Vince McMahon's on-screen character in the past - it's that when he feuds with a superstar or "puts them down" on-screen - it means that he has big plans for him.

While we don't expect Ricochet to be Lesnar's Royal Rumble opponent, this confirms a huge push.

