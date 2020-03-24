6 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: WrestleMania win-streak to end, Big retirement stipulation to be added to top match? (March 23rd, 2020)

WWE added a few random and unexpected matches to WrestleMania 36.

What is this 'Boneyard' match and what does it mean for The Undertaker's future?

What did you think of this episode of RAW?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It hasn't been the best set of episodes on both brands since moving to the Performance Center, but the circumstance calls for it and perhaps it's only fair that we give WWE time to figure out how to make an empty arena show work.

However, this was better than the previous ones, though we weren't fond of the fact that WWE aired not one - but two matches in between. It's usually a match that's related to WrestleMania 36 in some way, but it feels unnecessary. Granted, we understand that WWE wants to have limited staff, but surely there are better ways to fill the time on RAW.

Either way, there were quite a few notable things that happened and the build to WrestleMania continued, with a couple of unexpected and random matches being announced for the card. It certainly confirms the rumors of WWE making several changes to the show and here's what they subtly told us:

#6. Kevin Owens has a huge chance at WrestleMania 36

The Monday Night Messiah

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens had one of the more interesting segments of the night. There was no Buddy Murphy and as expected, no AoP either. Owens was in the ring and called out Rollins, who came out and began berating him instantly.

Being the Messiah that he is, he was bragging about his accomplishments at WrestleMania, which includes a record of 3-1 (or 4-1, if you count the Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31). He's currently riding a three-year win streak at WrestleMania and mocked Owens for his inability to get on the card last year and his 'lack' of WrestleMania moments.

The way the promo was cut, it's perfectly set-up for Owens to end his three-year streak.

