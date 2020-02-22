6 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Super ShowDown main event result spoiled, Massive WrestleMania match confirmed?

Goldberg had an interesting confrontation while Strowman got some revenge

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! It was a good episode this week in what was ultimately the go-home show to WWE SuperShowDown 2020.

On the SmackDown side of things, it's all wrapped up and there haven't been too many matches advertised for the Saudi Arabia PPV - perhaps due to Elimination Chamber being right around the corner after that.

Given that last week was a relatively weaker episode, we're happy that the blue brand managed to bounce back this week. It's amazing what can be done when Roman Reigns and King Corbin feuding for the hundredth month in a row isn't the main focus of the show.

Either way, let's look at some of the things WWE subtly hinted on SmackDown:

#6 The confirmation of a major WrestleMania match?

A solid bout

Naomi and Carmella went one-on-one to determine Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship opponent at WWE Super ShowDown. It was the right match between the right contenders with the right winner - Naomi.

Naomi has gained quite a bit of momentum upon her return and she most certainly deserves it, especially given the tragic six months she had when she was away from WWE last year. Naomi had a fun TV match against Carmella and beat her after Bayley was sent away from ringside.

So what does this mean? Possibly that Naomi won't be in the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 36 as rumored. While some may be relieved, she isn't undeserving. However, at this point, Naomi is the right choice and she pointed out that she's never lost to Bayley before.

We all know how it is - when these kinds of statements are made, it confirms that they're losing. We're excited to see Sasha Banks enter the mix as WrestleMania edges closer and closer.

