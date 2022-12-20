Welcome to things WWE subtly told us on the penultimate edition of RAW in 2022. It was a solid episode overall in terms of the build-up and finishing the year with a bang.

We will admit that the Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz rematch, which saw the return of Bronson Reed, was underwhelming. Rhea Ripley beating Akira Tozawa, on the other hand, was not. It was a solid bout.

Here are the things that WWE subtly told us to close off the year on the red brand:

#6. Is Seth Rollins quietly turning face again?

Seth Rollins acted like a complete babyface on RAW this week. He embraced the high-fives from the audience when entering and had an epic promo standoff where he was the clear-cut babyface while Austin Theory was the heel.

Even his brief reunion with Kevin Owens for the main event and them acknowledging their falling out earlier this year were great moments. There was nothing heel-ish about Rollins, and WWE might finally be looking at turning him face after three years.

#5. Was a Hurt Business reunion teased on RAW?

Adam Pearce confirmed on RAW this week that he spoke to Bobby Lashley and that it's a matter of when and not if he returns. MVP then confronted Adam Pearce regarding the Lashley situation, which was a subtle tease of a Hurt Business reunion.

While they were going to go to Pearce's office, the referee told him that there were further attacks from The Bloodline, forcing him to go to the scene of the assault. Two of the three men who were assaulted were Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The indications seem to be clear that WWE could be putting The Hurt Business back together on RAW.

#4. Becky Lynch's feud with Damage CTRL continues

Unfortunately, the dream match between Becky Lynch and Bayley didn't live up to expectations. It ended with Damage CTRL managing to distract Becky Lynch, allowing Bayley to smack Big Time Becks with an object while the referee wasn't looking.

Bayley won, but she is unlikely to win the war. Either way, Damage CTRL as a faction doesn't seem to be working out as expected. Perhaps it will serve as a way to get IYO SKY and Dakota Kai a good start on the main roster.

#3. Did Alexa Bliss officially turn heel?

Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair had a sit-down interview, where Bliss explained the complications that she has had to go through emotionally due to Bray Wyatt. It was a simple-yet-effective segment that ended in shock as the Firefly logo came on the screen. This led Bliss smashing the RAW Women's Champion in the head with a vase.

This seems to be a big hint that the heel turn has already happened, but there is likely more to come.

#2. The imminent O.C. vs. Bloodline feud

The O.C. were taken out by The Bloodline after they defeated The Alpha Academy. AJ Styles retaliated, resulting in a match against Sami Zayn. AJ Styles faced The Honorary Uce but lost to him, becoming the only person to get pinned by the Blue Thunder Bomb (twice).

A feud between The Bloodline and The O.C., albeit a short-lived one, is likely to occur on RAW without Roman Reigns.

#1. Kevin Owens takes a step closer to Roman Reigns while subtly teasing the Sami Zayn story

Kevin Owens teamed up with Seth Rollins in the main event to face The Usos, and emerged victorious, getting a big pinfall. It was a good main event, and what was interesting was the tease at the end with Sami Zayn.

While it isn't Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn that's being teased, it's likely a tease of their inevitable reunion that is set to happen in early 2023.

What did you think of Monday Night RAW this week? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

