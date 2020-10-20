6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Major mistake made with RETRIBUTION, Possible title change for Hell in a Cell revealed (October 19th, 2020)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on the RAW before Hell in a Cell 2020! It wasn't a bad episode, but it certainly felt like a bizarre one. A few highlights we'll be skipping is Asuka retaining the RAW Women's title against Lana, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler holding an "open challenge" with no title on the line, Titus O' Neil trying to join The Hurt Business and getting beaten up, along with Otis disguising as a big Luchador to help Tucker defeat The Miz and John Morrison.

Let's jump right into this bizarre episode of RAW!

#6 WWE makes a big error with RETRIBUTION on RAW?

A bad night for RETRIBUTION

The start of the season premiere of RAW was incredible. Anytime The Fiend’s sound effect hits and then the music, there’s a special feeling. Alexa Bliss was already in the ring and she told everyone to “Let him in”. With a sinister look, she introduced The Fiend back to RAW. However, they had some surprise guests in the form of RETRIBUTION who quickly surrounded the ring.

There was a large sense of excitement with the confrontation, especially since T-BAR had an interaction with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. However, the duo of The Fiend and Alexa Bliss would vanish when the lights went off, avoiding any major confrontation. The Hurt Business showed up and the brawl led to a match.

RETRIBUTION lost once again - this time, with T-Bar tapping out to Bobby Lashley. It seemed like a waste to have RETRIBUTION lose the way they did. But the entire booking of RAW was a bit questionable today.

Either way, The Fiend came out again and wreaked havoc, taking out the RETRIBUTION members and staring down The Hurt Business across the ramp. It was an interesting crossover and The Fiend has already been established as the biggest force on Monday Night RAW.

Advertisement

We also saw a special edition of the Firefly Fun House on RAW featuring Alexa Bliss' debut on the show.