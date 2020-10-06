Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was an interesting episode and a lot happened on RAW. That's why we won't waste much time with an introduction. Here's what WWE subtly told us on RAW!

#6 The Drew McIntyre-Randy Orton feud takes another turn on RAW

An impactful ending on RAW

Randy Orton opened the show on RAW describing what happened at the end of last week when he viciously assaulted the legends. He would challenge Drew McIntyre to a match at Hell in a Cell 2020, but his promo was cut short when the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre found him and attacked him.

Later on, Drew McIntyre would accept his challenge for the WWE title inside Hell in a Cell and the main event is now official. The storyline has been solid, but it wasn't one that had a lot of emphasis on RAW despite being in the main event slot.

We'll get back to the other parts later, but the main event was a six-man tag team match that saw Drew McIntyre team with RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits to face Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Bobby Roode.

It was a fun main event but the most interesting part was the end, where Drew McIntyre ate an RKO and was pinned by Randy Orton. This marked the first time in 11 months that Drew McIntyre was pinned in WWE - with Roman Reigns being the last man to pin him at Survivor Series 2020.

As for a singles match, it's been around 13 months since we've last seen him pinned, with Ricochet being the last man to do so.

We're impressed with how WWE has protected Drew McIntyre throughout his time on RAW for the last year and it's a good example of how to correctly push and protect someone.

Randy Orton could be getting set for his 14th World Championship.