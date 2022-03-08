6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Randy Orton's crazy backstage move possibly revealed, Boring "dream match" happening at WrestleMania 38?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. The episode of RAW got off to a great start as the RAW Tag Team Championships were defended in an epic match.

RAW had a powerful ending as well, and all of what happened in between played a significant role on the road to WrestleMania. So what was it that WWE subtly told us on RAW this week? Let's find out:

#6. The possible reason RK-Bro aren't breaking up ahead of WrestleMania 38

"I've been doing this more than 20 years now and I have never had this much fun as I'm having right now in this ring with my partner @SuperKingofBros. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. This man is my FRIEND." @RandyOrton making us all emotional right now on #WWERaw.

Randy Orton and Riddle have secured their tickets to WrestleMania. In the opening match, the Tag Team titles were on the line as The Alpha Academy defended the belts against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens as well as RK-Bro.

As expected, the Triple Threat match delivered in a big way. As Rollins closed in on the pin over Chad Gable, Riddle swooped in and threw him out, securing the victory and giving RK-Bro their second reign as the RAW Tag Team Champions.

In the process, they secured their ticket to WrestleMania and it seems as though their break-up has been postponed indefinitely. Randy Orton vs. Riddle was the obvious direction for the WrestleMania card, but only one person could have influenced the situation enough to prevent it from happening, Orton himself.

The veteran and legend said that this was the most fun he was having in his career, and he even used the "F" word, calling Riddle a "friend". He hasn't done that before, and it seemed to be as genuine a promo as one can expect.

This seems to be a clear case of Randy Orton making a backstage push to keep his tag team with Riddle together. It was a good call. As for who RK-Bro will face at WrestleMania, The Street Profits potentially set themselves up for a big title shot as they beat the championns last week. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

#5. Omos' underwhelming road to WrestleMania

Omos squashed Apollo Crews this week

Omos stated on RAW that he was tired of having to wait for a WrestleMania opponent and vowed to squash the entire roster if that's what it took to get him on the card.

This week, he faced and squashed Apollo Crews with relative ease. He was seen having a showdown with Commander Azeez of all people, with the announcers acting as if it was a dream match in the making.

Omos simply laughed it off and walked away, but it seems as though we will be getting a battle of two giants at WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately, it's a boring match in the making.

#4. Edge's masterful character work on RAW and the implications

Edge delivered a minimalistic yet incredible promo this week

Edge is going all in on the new character. It's hard to say new because he made his name as a ruthless heel between 2005 and 2010. It was the best version of the Rated-R Superstar that saw him capture multiple World Championships.

This week on RAW, Edge appeared with a new look and entrance, and his masterful character work is an example of how much of a gap there is between the generations and their approach.

Edge is a great in-ring worker, but he knows that going all in on this relatively fresh persona is what will make the feud and eventual match against AJ Styles exciting. It was a subtle way of telling us that The Rated-R Superstar is truly back, and the Edge we loved for the last few years is gone. Hopefully, he can maintain this character even after WrestleMania 38.

#3. Why WWE simply phoned it in with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

The road to WrestleMania begins for these two women

This week on RAW, the Women's Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella faced Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Everything about this situation represents the sad and seemingly non-existent state of the women's tag team divisions.

It's clear that no effort is put in as all of the tag teams involved in the WrestleMania title match have been randomly put together. Carmella flirted with Corey Graves on the commentary table, leaving Queen Zelina out to the wolves. In this case, the wolves were Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, who took full advantage to qualify for the Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania.

They were simply thrust in to the mix and there is no long-term plan whatsoever. The move to have Carmella flirt served a double purpose as it promoted the "Corey and Carmella" show, and also got Ripley and Morgan on the WrestleMania card.

#2. Damian Priest and Finn Balor to continue their feud until WrestleMania?

Finn Balor walked out on RAW having just won the United States title from Damian Priest last week. While he was all set to pick up another win over Austin Theory, Damian Priest came out of nowhere to launch the assault and cause a disqualification.

The heel side of Damian Priest seems to be far more authentic, and it's clear that a rematch for the US Title at WrestleMania is in the works. It's the best option for both men right now. Unfortunately for Finn Balor, he is poised to have a short reign with the title as WWE has made it clear that they intend to push Damian Priest as a future top star.

WrestleMania is likely going to be a showcase for Priest and his new persona, where is most likely going to regain the US Title from Finn Balor.

#1. WWE had no idea what to do with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

A tragic tale of two former Universal Champions

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have arguably been the most entertaining part about Monday Night RAW. Despite this, both men are heading into WrestleMania without a match in place.

Kevin Owens essentially confirmed that he isn't wrestling, as the final segment of RAW saw him call out Stone Cold Steve Austin for an appearance on the most stupendous KO Show of all time.

As for Seth Rollins, he seemed more devastated. Hopefully, there is something in place for him, but it seems clear that WWE has no plans for him at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

