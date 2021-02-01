6 Things WWE subtly told us at Royal Rumble 2021: Dream WrestleMania match for Roman Reigns, No more heat between real-life rivals? (January 31st, 2021)

Welcome to things WWE subtly told us at Royal Rumble 2021. It was an interesting PPV, but it didn't have the traditional Royal Rumble feeling to it - perhaps because of the lack of crowds.

But a lot happened, and here's what went down at the Royal Rumble:

#6 Edge wins the Royal Rumble, so what does that mean for his future?

Edge at Royal Rumble

Edge became the third man to enter the Royal Rumble at the first position and go on to win the competition. The other two Royal Rumble winners who entered at #1 were Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit.

Not only that, but Edge joins the likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Batista, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Triple H to become multi-time Royal Rumble winners.

For Edge, it was 11 years since his last Royal Rumble win. The quality of the Royal Rumble match this year wasn't as good as last year or the one before.

The lack of crowd played a part, but there were some nice moments, such as Christian's in-ring return after years. We're not sure what it means for his future, but he happened to make it far longer in the Royal Rumble than expected.

But Edge was the clear star of the Men's Royal Rumble match, lasting 58 minutes and 30 seconds. The entire match was centered around him, and ultimately, he made it until the end.

Randy Orton was registered as having been in the Royal Rumble match as long as Edge, but he was out for almost the entirety of it. He returned at the end, only for Edge to eliminate him and win the Royal Rumble match.

Now the big question is who Edge will face at WrestleMania 37. While Randy Orton would be an obvious answer - Roman Reigns could be the Champion that he faces at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. They had a dream confrontation last year at the Royal Rumble, and they could have a dream match at the Showcase Of The Immortals