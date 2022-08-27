6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: 2 major face turns teased, major foreshadowing about the end of Roman Reigns' title run?

Welcome to the penultimate edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown, ahead of Clash at the Castle. It was another entertaining episode this week that showed some good storyline progression.

The build-up to Clash at the Castle 2022 continued, and we had a great main event featuring Drew McIntyre. It was worth the watch, and if you haven't seen it, we recommend you check it out.

Here is what WWE subtly told us on the blue brand this week:

#6. Sami Zayn's character change continues to be teased on SmackDown

Sami Zayn's character arc is certainly an interesting one. It seems to be a case of him possibly reuniting with Kevin Owens. While he's in The Bloodline's good graces, for now, all of that will change if he continues to fail.

For now, Roman Reigns has use for him for various tasks - such as keeping Drew McIntyre occupied and wearing him out. However, if you watch closely, the signs are all there - this alliance won't last long.

Sami Zayn's face turn and reunion with Kevin Owens are inevitable. Perhaps they are the ones who are set to dethrone The Usos.

#5. Sheamus' face turn is teased... for now

We can't say that Sheamus is turning face, but we can see that he is being positioned as the clear babyface in the feud between him and Gunther. It's all about the one championship he has yet to win, and the Celtic Warrior hasn't had to change his character too much.

We found this to be a brilliant segment as Gunther and Sheamus stared each other down without a flinch while Ludwig Kaiser brawled with Ridge Holland and Butch. The power of silence is brilliant in pro wrestling, and this segment was a throwback to the rare and powerful moments that can be created without a word.

#4. A major foreshadowing of the end of Roman Reigns' title run?

While Drew McIntyre is one of the few superstars to have gotten the better of Roman Reigns on SmackDown, that wasn't the case this week. After defeating Sami Zayn in the main event, McIntyre suffered a four-on-one beatdown at the hands of Reigns, Zayn, and The Usos.

It seemed to build McIntyre up as an underdog, possibly foreshadowing him winning the Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle 2022.

#3. Happy Corbin's losing streak could signify that a major change is underway

Happy Corbin has been losing matches back-to-back. He lost his feud to Madcap Moss and Pat McAfee. He has now lost to Ricochet again on SmackDown.

While it was great to see Ricochet victorious, this seemed to be more about Happy Corbin. His losing streak could indicate that he could potentially revert to his Lone Wolf character.

#2. The winners of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament are predictable, but what is next?

Unfortunately, we found the Fatal-4-Way second chance match lackluster on SmackDown. This Friday, Natalya and Sonya Deville won the match and faced Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the semifinals.

The babyfaces won, making it predictable as ever. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are virtually guaranteed to become the new women's tag team champions before the six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle (also including Bayley and Bianca Belair).

However, it could also indicate that Sasha Banks and Naomi will potentially return for a feud post-Clash at the Castle.

#1. Karrion Kross and his role in the future

Next week on SmackDown, Karrion Kross makes his in-ring return. We like that WWE has had a slow build-up to his return, and he has been targeting Drew McIntyre primarily.

This likely means that should McIntyre win at Clash at the Castle, Karrion Kross would be the first name to line up for a title shot. We are enjoying how WWE is handling him on SmackDown.

