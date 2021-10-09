6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: 7-Time Champion turning face soon, Big spoiler on King Of The Ring finals

It was a massive episode of SmackDown this week, and the next one is set to be even bigger. While this week was the start of The King Of The Ring tournament and the inaugural Queen's Crown, next week will be "Supersized."

Next week's episode of the blue brand is being advertised as "Supersized" SmackDown, and the main event will be Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks. Brock Lesnar returns, a huge in-ring debut will take place after 14 months, and a lot more. Here's what WWE subtly told us ahead of the "Supersized" episode of SmackDown next week:

#6 Bianca Belair continues to prove why WWE is so invested in her on SmackDown

SmackDown opened with a contract signing for the Women's Championship at Crown Jewel between Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair. Of course, as 95% of contract signings on RAW and SmackDown are - this one ended without the actual pen-to-paper moment.

It was an interesting set-up. Sasha Banks was standing on the commentary table, while Becky Lynch was seated with a chair and table of her own outside of the ring, while the sole babyface Bianca Belair was in the ring, positioned as the biggest threat of the match.

First off, Sasha Banks teased a face turn in the opening segment of SmackDown, something that may well come to fruition soon, as both Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair move to RAW, leaving a vacant spot for SmackDown's top female babyface. Even if Bayley returns to SmackDown, it would be unwise to make her turn face.

Secondly, Bianca Belair continued to prove why WWE push her so hard. The 26-second loss to Becky Lynch remains the only stain in what has been an extremely succcessful 2021 for The EST of WWE.

Belair pointed out to both women that all the major moments with the women in WWE this year has had her as the common factor, which is true. Despite having two highly popular horsewomen facing off against her, she was cheered heavily, with "EST" chants echoing through the arena.

Everything about her character was done right, something that WWE doesn't often do with babyfaces anymore. The opening segment on SmackDown ended with Bianca Belair hitting the KOD on Becky Lynch through the table - and Sasha Banks.

It says a lot that WWE put Bianca Belair in the main event of both SmackDown and RAW in the WWE Draft, as well as the opening segment of SmackDown's "season premiere." But the sustained push she received on SmackDown happened for a reason, and she will continue to prove that on RAW.

Adam Pearce, meanwhile, felt the wrath of Becky Lynch. After both he and Sonya Deville made Becky Lynch sign the contract backstage, she shoved the file right onto his nether region.

