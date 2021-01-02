6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Big mistake in Roman Reigns' feud, Another rematch set for Royal Rumble (January 1st, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was the first SmackDown of 2021, and it was largely met with mixed reviews. It certainly wasn't a pointless episode of the blue brand, but it wasn't the best one to start the year either.

However, a lot happened on SmackDown, and here's what WWE subtly told us as we build towards Royal Rumble 2021.

#6 What major mistake is being made with Roman Reigns on SmackDown?

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Roman Reigns has been the best part of SmackDown since he returned in late August 2020, but he didn't have a great start to the year. His 2020 ended with him defeating Kevin Owens for the second time in six days - with the second bout being inside a steel cage.

Since Jey Uso assisted him by chaining Kevin Owens to help him win, this week's SmackDown was about revenge for the Prizefighter. KOstated that the night wasn't about getting back at Roman Reigns, but Jey Uso.

While he asked for the match at first, it wasn't one that Roman Reigns wanted. Adam Pearce, WWE's authority figure, was reluctant to make the match, seemingly scared of The Tribal Chief.

However, after much convincing, the match was booked. In the main event, Kevin Owens defeated Jey Uso with relative ease and was blindsided by Roman Reigns when he intended to take out the former Tag Team Champion.

SmackDown ended with a shot of Roman Reigns standing tall after beating down Kevin Owens...again. That's where the big mistake is being made. While Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens is a solid Universal title feud, it's time for The Tribal Chief to move on. How many weeks are we going to see him beat down Kevin Owens with no payoff? It won't help either man on SmackDown in the long run.