6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Future opponent for Roman Reigns teased, Top superstar's push officially canceled?

This week's edition of SmackDown saw one of the all-time great returns - the WWE Universe. In the first show post-Thunderdome era, WWE came out with all guns blazing, starting with a six-man tag team match and ending with an incredible Fatal Four-way.

There was a lot in between, but we had to give a special shoutout to "downward spiraling" Baron Corbin, who has somehow been putting on the best character work of his career. Corbin is now in debt, completely broke, and could lose his house.

While we're not sure if it's an attempt to make him a sympathetic babyface, the SmackDown crowd loved the sight of Kevin Owens giving him a stunner before the main event.

Here's what WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before Money in the Bank 2021.

#6 The Men's Money in the Bank build yielded some interesting results on SmackDown

This year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match is stacked. Some argue this has been the best field since 2016. It's a nice mix of veterans and young superstars, and very few of the men competing have a legitimate chance of winning.

While Seth Rollins, a former Money in the Bank winner, could be a favorite, that may not be the case anymore. We're not just talking about his future rivalry with Edge, but we will get back to that later.

The main premise this week with the Men's Money in the Bank competitors was a match between the four participants from SmackDown. The Fatal-4-Way match headlined SmackDown, featuring Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens vs King Nakamura vs Big E.

That's a pay-per-view level main event, if any, and it delivered in a short but entertaining match. But before we get to the bout, we have to address a particular backstage segment on SmackDown this week.

When Paul Heyman was being interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton, it was none other than Big E who interfered, making a mockery out of the Special Counsel and Roman Reigns.

Now, Big E's separation from The New Day last year had intent behind it. It's been clear from the start that WWE wants to establish him as a future top superstar and he is currently on a good trajectory.

In this backstage segment, Big E confronted Paul Heyman and seemingly teased a future match with Roman Reigns.

Big E is expected to be a significant opponent for Roman Reigns in the future. But that's down the line. What isn't, is the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The main event was relatively short, but Seth Rollins emerged victorious after stomping Big E on a ladder. It was a brutal finish, seemingly confirming that Seth Rollins won't walk out as Mr. Money in the Bank again, while Big E's chances of winning have amplified significantly.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John