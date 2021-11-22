6 Things WWE subtly told us at Survivor Series 2021: Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 38 plans possibly confirmed, Top Champion set to turn heel?

Survivor Series 2021 is officially in the history books, and there are going to be a lot of mixed reviews about this one. The matches themselves were quite good, but the overall outcome left a sour taste in the mouths of fans.

RAW won 5-2, and it would have been a clean sweep had it not been for Shinsuke Nakamura (who won by DQ) and Roman Reigns. The handling of the women's Survivor Series teams left a lot to be desired as well.

One of the odd background stories was Vince McMahon's presence backstage at Survivor Series. He bought the "legitimate" $100 million egg of Cleopatra - the central plot of The Rock's new movie on Netflix, "Red Notice".

It was a tie-up, and McMahon even had a meeting with Reigns. During his meeting with authority figures Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, the egg went missing, and the Chairman demanded an investigation. That will continue on RAW tomorrow.

Until then, here's what WWE subtly told us at Survivor Series 2021.

#6. Roman 'Reigns' supreme at Survivor Series, and what lies next for the world champions

The main event of Survivor Series was the WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion bout between Big E from RAW and Roman Reigns from SmackDown. The match itself had little weight as the Red brand was already 5-1 on the scoreboard - one that wasn't even mentioned in the end.

In yet another classic champion vs. champion bout at Survivor Series, Reigns walked out victorious against an incredible opponent in Big E. Although E had to go to the other brand to become a world champion, he seemed to be the only credible man that could possibly dethrone The Tribal Chief - only, it isn't going to happen because the two men are on different paths.

It had a WrestleMania main event feel to it, and the crowd came alive for the main event. Before we get to that, it should be noted that Kayla Braxton informed Paul Heyman that Brock Lesnar's suspension was no longer in effect.

It's interesting because the SmackDown in Staples Center (which will be renamed as Crypto.com Arena from December 25th) a few weeks from now was advertised with Lesnar vowing to buy a ringside ticket.

That plan could now be scrapped with WWE officially ending the suspension of The Beast Incarnate, meaning that he doesn't need to buy a ringside ticket. Big E won't be a part of that conversation as the remainder of his 2021 will be filled with a feud against Seth Rollins and potentially even Kevin Owens - a man who is on his last two months of his contract.

As for Roman Reigns, the direction is clear - Brock Lesnar in their third WrestleMania main event this April. The Rock didn't come out as many had hoped, and he wouldn't unless the company locked in plans for his feud against Reigns.

For many fans, they might feel disappointed, as the wait for a Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match could still take another year and happen at WrestleMania Hollywood in 2023.

