6 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (August 12th 2019)

What does WWE have planned for the new Universal Champion and The Fiend?

WWE SummerSlam 2019 is in the books, and what a huge show it was!

A colossal night of wrestling that saw a total 12 matches, there was no bout bigger than the main event, which saw Seth Rollins once again slay the Beast Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Universal Championship for the second time.

SummerSlam also saw the return of Bray Wyatt, debuting as The Fiend, who gave a dominant display in his first match back in nearly a year, crushing Finn Balor.

For the stars of Monday Night RAW, however, there will be no time to recover, as we are just hours away from the latest episode of WWE's flagship show.

Here are six things you need to know before tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

#6: What's next for The Man?

What is next for The Man after she retained the RAW Women's Championship last night against Natalya.

It may have been a tough road, but last night Becky Lynch left Toronto still bothThe Man and the RAW Women's Champion.

Taking on Natalya in a Submissions match in Canada, Lynch was clearly in enemy territory. That didn't stop her from making the Queen of Harts tap out in the show's opener to retain the gold.

With Natalya out of the way, the question remains: What's next for The Man? Since capturing the title in the main event of WrestleMania 35, Lynch has dominated everyone in her path on the red brand, so hopefully a new challenger will be able to emerge tonight.

With that said, Natalya did put out a tweet, stating that she isn't finished with Lynch just yet, and has vowed to be the one to take the WWE RAW Women's Championship away from The Man.

