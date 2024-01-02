6-time WWE champion to return and further Drew McIntyre's downfall? Exploring the possibility

WWE RAW Day 1 was meant to be the crowning moment Drew McIntyre has spent years trying to achieve. After his prior world title victories taking place during the pandemic without fans in the arena, Drew had to win the World Heavyweight Championship last night.

Unfortunately, The Scottish Warrior failed to do it. It wasn't all his own fault, however. Damian Priest interfered in an attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. By the time Drew took care of the interference, an already assaulted Seth Rollins managed to come back and win.

This is just another setback in a long list that the former WWE Champion has suffered over the course of the past year or so. Drew may need to get used to it, however, as another star could add another to the list soon - Sami Zayn. The six-time champion has a major bone to pick with The Scottish Warrior.

The Canadian star was recently assaulted by Drew McIntyre during an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Not only did The Scottish Warrior take advantage of an injury mid-match, but McIntyre brutalized Sami's leg backstage shortly thereafter. The former WWE Champion likely thought he was building momentum by doing so, but that is no longer the case.

The Underdog From The Underground will inevitably return seeking vengeance. When he is back, Sami may battle and defeat Drew. This will likely only further frustrate the former world champion and send him down yet another spiral of misery.

WWE RAW featured a scary moment when a match was stopped

In addition to the chaotic main event, WWE RAW Day 1 featured numerous major matches and moments. One bout fans were excited to see was a tag team match pitting Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston against two members of Imperium.

The Imperium stars in question were Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Throughout much of the bout, the two former NXT Tag Team Champions exerted control. Just as Kofi Kingston made his comeback and tagged in Jey Uso, however, the match was promptly stopped.

It wasn't initially clear what happened, but Giovanni Vinci was down and seemingly injured. It was later confirmed to be a dropkick from Kofi that caught Vinci in the face, which led to the bout being abruptly stopped. Vinci also hit his head on the mat upon landing, and there was a fear he suffered a concussion.

Notably, Vinci did walk away from the match and even eventually let fans know he was okay on social media. It remains to be seen when he will return to action.

