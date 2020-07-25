6 Times fans made WWE change their plans recently

WWE is an ever-changing company, be it the Superstars that walk in and out of the door, or the storylines that they use. A lot of it is down to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his bevy of writers.

But, storylines often also change due to what fans demand to watch on WWE's weekly programming, as well as the champions that they want to see.

Take Becky Lynch, for example, who was lost in the mid-card a few years ago. The Man spoke passionately about how she wasn't getting opportunities, which the fans seemed to agree, and backed her. Lynch, who made history by being one of the three women to main event WrestleMania for the first time, was not even supposed to be in that match.

But the fans pushed Becky Lynch and forced WWE to change the storyline, and add The Man to that match.

Here, we take a look at six times fans demanded WWE to change their plans in recent years. Let us know the other times' fans demanded to change WWE's plans in the comments section below.

#6 Naomi

Naomi is one of the most experienced women Superstars currently in WWE, having debuted on RAW eight years ago. She has been a part of the women's evolution but has been in the shadow of the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.

The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion has not been used properly in the Blue brand lately, and a recent incident on SmackDown riled fans. Naomi lost a match to Lacey Evans, which fans thought wasn't the right call. Fans quickly took to Twitter to send a message to WWE with the "#NaomiDeservesBetter" hashtag and highlighted her achievements and praised her.

Although it's too early to say if WWE have decided to push Naomi, WWE quickly put her and Lacey Evans in a segment on Miz TV this week, and made Naomi look strong. This could very well be the start of a big push for the former SmackDown Women's Champion.