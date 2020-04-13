6 Times pro wrestling matches turned into real-life fights backstage

WWE and pro wrestling, in general, is a staged masterpiece involving two or more wrestlers putting on a fantastic show in the ring. While it may not be real, the injuries and some rivalries are very real.

With the kind of Superstars that have been there in the past in pro wrestling - big, strong, and very angry men, there were bound to be some real-life fights.

Here, we take a look at six times pro wrestling matches turned into real-life fights backstage:

#6 Kevin Nash vs Rowdy Roddy Piper

Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Roddy Piper

Kevin Nash, along with Scott Hall, have got on the nerves of many in the pro wrestling business in the past and earned a bad reputation. One such backstage incident happened way back in 1997 involving Nash and future WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper.

The duo was in WCW, along with a host of other stars who had traded WWE for WCW in the 90s.

Piper reportedly did not "sell" in a few matches with members of the nWo which irked the group. After one such bad match, the two got into a real fight backstage. Sean Waltman, or X-Pac as he was known in WWE, was there when the fight happened, and this is what he said back in 2014:

"On the life of my children Roddy is bold face lying & I hate to say that,because I love Roddy. you [Nash] kicked the door in and everyone s--t. Flair was more concerned about it not having to do with him. The Bodyguad tried to get between you. You said something to him and he stepped aside. Then you proceeded to open hand slap Roddy, because he was out of place and went into business for himself, causing you to re injure your knee. I remember one second you were in the locker room pissed. The next sec me causing you to re injure your knee in all that cluster F--k. I'll give him credit for a nice leg sweep that came up a short. He called you a liar over your description of the incident. No one wanted a piece." (H/T WrestlingInc)

