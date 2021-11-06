6 Times WWE Superstars forgot their lines

Modern WWE operates in an entirely different way than the old days, such as The Attitude Era, for example. If the company's officials went to Stone Cold Steve Austin in the late 90s or early 2000s and offered him a script to read word-to-word, he would likely rip it apart or throw it away.

Diamond Dallas Page @RealDDP EVERYONE mentioned this HISTORIC promo @SteveAustinBSR cut on @JakeSnakeDDT after his review tweet🔥 What an EPIC passing of the Torch!🔥Steve was spitting BULLETS in this! GOOD GAWD What a MEAN "SOMBITCH"! The OG Snake to the TX Rattlesnake!🐍💥 #ResurrectionOfJakeTheSnake 💎DDP EVERYONE mentioned this HISTORIC promo @SteveAustinBSR cut on @JakeSnakeDDT after his review tweet🔥 What an EPIC passing of the Torch!🔥Steve was spitting BULLETS in this! GOOD GAWD What a MEAN "SOMBITCH"! The OG Snake to the TX Rattlesnake!🐍💥#ResurrectionOfJakeTheSnake💎DDP https://t.co/tZ7VklKYQa

Gone are the days where superstars had that same level of leverage to simply decline the idea of reading from a script. Modern WWE is more controlled and there are no superstars on the roster who are bigger than the company itself.

In fact, it could be argued that Vince McMahon's promotion intentionally keeps it this way, which is why we will likely never see a megastar of the caliber of Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, The Rock, or John Cena.

This list looks at six instances where superstars completely forgot their lines. It made for some awkward moments, some hilarious, and some in cases, it turned out better than what was originally planned.

This list also highlights why WWE Superstars are likely better off learning how to cut impromptu promos on the fly and not read from scripts word-to-word:

#6. The Miz forgets his lines not long after his WWE debut

The Miz is now one of the most established veterans on the main roster and is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer. While he grew up as a professional wrestling fan, he didn't take the traditional route to WWE.

Instead, he was involved in reality TV with MTV and only had a year of professional wrestling experience under his belt before he joined Tough Enough in 2004. While he didn't win the tournament, he was offered a developmental contract with WWE.

Two years later, he debuted on SmackDown in various roles and was involved as the host of the Divas Search competition. When mentioning the number he was supposed to regarding the competition, he completely forgot.

Speaking on the WWE 24 documentary focused on him, The Miz revealed that he thought he was going to be fired after the promo. He apologized to Vince McMahon, and this is what happened:

“I remember going backstage thinking, ‘I’m going to get fired.’ And I walk back, I went over to Vince, I go, ‘I’m so sorry, I apologize, this will never happen again. I will make sure it will not happen again.’ He goes, ‘I know it won’t happen again.’ He took me aside and he said, ‘Bullet points, kid. You need to learn bullet points, and I know you will do better next time because you will have to do it next Friday.’ So it was like, ‘Oh, I’m not fired,’” said The Miz.

The A-Lister is one of the longest-tenured members of the roster and is the only superstar in modern WWE to become a two-time Grand Slam Champion.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das