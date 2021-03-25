6 times WWE Superstars saved their opponents from serious injuries during a match – Roman Reigns helped Seth Rollins, The Undertaker secretly protected AEW star and more

As far as WWE matches are concerned, risk and entertainment often go hand in hand. The best names in the business have also had their fair share of battles against career-ending injuries. Amidst the echoing chants and blinding spotlights, there are moments when these talented stars are forced into solitary battles against serious injuries that can potentially derail their careers.

WWE Superstars witness these tragedies unfold from a close distance. Thus, they always aim towards being as safe as they can get inside the ring. While they pour their blood and sweat into delivering memorable matches, they are always concerned about keeping their opponents safe. There have been several instances when WWE Superstars narrowly escaped unfortunate incidents inside the ring.

Quick thinking and immediate action have helped save several superstars from sustaining serious injuries inside the ring. From rearranging the props to changing maneuvers mid-air, there’s a lot that these superstars have done to protect others inside the ring.

In this article, we will look at five instances when WWE Superstars saved their opponents from a serious injury during a match.

#1 Roman Reigns saves Seth Rollins (WWE Money in the Bank 2016)

Roman Reigns protected Seth Rollins from another injury

Roman Reigns is one of the most highly rated WWE Superstars. He is often deemed one of the biggest names backstage, and he uses his impeccable work ethic to cultivate that reputation. Reigns works hard in his matches and once he prevented Seth Rollins from sustaining a serious injury after the latter had just returned to in-ring action.

Seth Rollins once injured his knees when he tried to go over Kane and landed awkwardly near the ring post. This forced The Architect to remain on the sidelines for several months. After returning, Rollins faced Roman Reigns in a match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The two superstars ended up recreating the spot, and Reigns could sense Rollins’ hesitance.

Thus, he immediately grabbed Seth Rollins’ legs during the move and helped the latter in landing softly. Rollins can’t be blamed for being conscious about the spot that previously caused him a severe injury. Reigns deserves a lot of credit for making the right decision in the blink of an eye to protect his fellow WWE Superstar.

Both Reigns and Rollins share a long history in WWE, dating back to their time together as a part of The Shield. Since then, they have crossed paths several times both as a friend and as a foe. Despite pursuing their respective runs as singles superstars, it is great to see that these former Shield brothers still look out for each other.

