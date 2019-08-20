6 unlikely WWE teams which won Tag Team titles despite feuding

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman captured the RAW Tag Team titles this week, despite the pair expected to face each other at Clash of Champions.

This week, on WWE Monday Night RAW, Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman captured the RAW Tag Team Championships from The OC. It was a huge win to say the least, partly because the Architect and the Monster Among Men are expected to face each other at the upcoming Clash of Champions, with Rollins' Universal title on the line.

Over the years, there have been plenty of sets of opponents who have won tag titles together, some by choice, and others by being forced together. These teams had different levels of success, but they will forever go down in the history books as champions.

Here are six teams of WWE Superstars who won Tag Team gold despite feuding between themselves.

#6 The Miz and John Cena

The Miz and John Cena held the tag titles for less than one episode of RAW.

By 2011, John Cena had done it all in WWE, and was gearing up to once again be the star attraction at WrestleMania. Cena, at the time, was embroiled in a feud with then-WWE Champion, The Miz.

Cena and Miz were set to face one another in the main event of WrestleMania XXVII, but not before being teamed up to challenge Heath Slater and Justin Gabriel for their WWE Tag Team Championships on RAW. Despite hating each other at the time, Cena and Miz got on well enough to win the titles, making Miz a double champion.

A few moments after their championship victory, Slater and Gabriel immediately invoked their rematch clause and fought Cena and Miz in another match. Miz and Cena began disagreeing with each other, which ultimately led to Miz laying out Cena, allowing Slater and Gabriel to reclaim the titles on the very same night.

