6 WWE relationships that are fake

WWE has always blurred the lines between fiction and reality. Over the years, the company has pulled off some wild storylines that left fans in shock. Not everything you see on screen is real whether it’s sudden family revelations or romantic twists.

Ad

In reality, some of WWE’s most famous relationships were completely fake, created just to shock the fans or move a story forward. While they may have delivered big moments on TV, the truth behind them is very different. Let’s look at a few WWE relationships that were totally made up for the cameras.

#6. Bobby Lashley and Lana

In late 2019, the company went full soap opera with a wild love triangle featuring Bobby Lashley, Lana, and Rusev. Lana left her real-life husband, Rusev, on-screen to be with Lashley, and the two even got married in one of RAW’s most chaotic segments ever.

Ad

Trending

Fans hated the storyline, but it got people talking. In reality, Lana (CJ Perry) and the former WWE star were never a real couple. The angle was strictly scripted and done to stir controversy.

#5. Mandy Rose and Otis

Ad

WWE shocked the world when they aligned Mandy Rose and Otis as a pair. The couple had some of the most surprising segments in and out of the ring and featured kissing multiple times throughout the storyline.

However, behind the scenes, there was no real relationship between the two stars. While the story was fun and gave both characters plenty of screen time, it was all just a part of the company's creative plans.

Ad

#4. Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan

In 2017, WWE shocked fans by revealing that Jason Jordan was the “long-lost son” of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The emotional storyline saw the legend as the acting General Manager of RAW, while Jordan was trying to build his career.

But behind the scenes, there was no real connection between the two. Both stars aren’t related and the entire story was written to give Jordan a major push on TV. Unfortunately, the angle didn’t last long, and the star’s career was cut short due to injury.

Ad

#3. The Undertaker and Kane

The company featured The Undertaker and Kane as real-life brothers for years back during the Attitude Era. The duo was named as the "Brothers of Destruction", which ended up becoming one of the most iconic tag teams in history.

However, in reality, The Phenom and The Big Red Machine aren’t related at all. The story was just smart storytelling to build drama and emotion. Over the years, both stars admitted in interviews that the brotherhood was all part of the show but they still share a great bond in and out of the ring.

Ad

#2. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan

Ad

Dominik Mysterio left the world in awe when he kissed Liv Morgan to betray his Mami Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024. Since then, the duo has been featured as one of the most ideal pairs in the rich history of the company.

However, this relationship is purely scripted. Dominik and Liv aren’t together in real life, and the whole angle was designed to add drama to Judgment Day’s chaos and push both characters.

Ad

#1. WWE's former Chairman Vince McMahon and Hornswoggle

In 2007, the company ran one of its most bizarre storylines featuring Vince McMahon having an illegitimate son. After confusing the whole world, the company revealed it to be Hornswoggle, which left the entire Universe in awe. From backstage chaos to incredible matches, the duo shared many moments.

But of course, it was all fiction. There’s no real relation between the former CEO of WWE and Hornswoggle. However, it’s still remembered as one of the company's weirdest twists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More