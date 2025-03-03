6 WWE stars who can align themselves with The Rock and John Cena

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe by turning against his long-espoused values to align himself with The Rock. After winning the Elimination Chamber match and a shot at Cody Rhodes, Cena stuck around for Cody's answer.

The American Nightmare rejected the Rock's offer, opening up a spot for someone willing to sell their soul to The Final Boss. Even though he earned a title shot, Cena jumped at the opportunity.

It was a move of desperation as Cena seeks to break Ric Flair's mark of 16 World Championship reigns. If The Rock is forming his own version of the Authority, the next six WWE stars can align with him and Cena.

#6. The Miz & #5. Carmelo Hayes teamed up on SmackDown

After a win over LA Knight and R-Truth, Carmelo Hayes started to warm up to the idea of Melo Don't Miz. The two have decent chemistry with The Miz filling the veteran role to Melo's main-roster rookie.

Before Cody made his decision, several WWE stars gave him advice. CM Punk and Seth Rollins questioned why he didn't say "No" on the spot.

The Miz, however, laid out the avenues opened up by allying with The Final Boss. He said he would have loved the offer but the decision wasn't his to make.

Since the A-Lister is already a slimy heel, it would make sense to hitch his cart to The Final Boss. It would also give the rub to Hayes since he already has the in-ring part of his game down.

#4. Logan Paul fashions himself a big star

Ethan Page would also make sense since he crossed paths with The Final Boss in NXT. It would help him on the main roster, but another heel fits the mold just as well.

Logan Paul is all about viral moments, attention, and working as little as possible to get the maximum reward. He claims to be humble but is anything but. To get a slam-dunk title match without doing any work, he could align with the Rock.

The two are renowned worldwide for different reasons. Few current WWE stars are as hated as The Maverick. Allying with Cena and The Final Boss would make him even more despised and further anger WWE fans.

#3. The Street Profits are no longer fun-loving and heroic

DIY attacked the Street Profits a few months ago, taking their title opportunity against the Motor City Machine Guns.

Since that time, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have taken their frustrations out on every SmackDown duo, even if they had nothing to do with the attack.

This popped up when Santos Escobar came looking for an apology since the Profits blamed Los Garza for the assault. They refused to apologize, fully committing to the heel turn.

To get where they've struggled to get to over the last three years, the Street Profits could sell their souls to the Rock. It would add a tag team to his stable if he's building WWE in his image.

#2. Solo Sikoa could rebound in WWE next to the Rock

One Bloodline member who hasn't crossed paths with the Rock since his return is Solo Sikoa. The two were aligned last year on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

They both interfered on Roman Reigns' behalf but couldn't help him retain his title. Since Roman technically lost the title, The Final Boss could see him as a lost cause.

It also may have been why he was willing to put the Ula Fala around Roman's neck. Solo has been a constant enemy of Rhodes, even attacking him after RAW last week.

The Rock could mold Sikoa into what he wanted Reigns to be. Solo would also gain some credibility back after losing several times to The American Nightmare and Tribal Chief.

#1. Charlotte Flair matches the arrogant attitude of the Rock

Charlotte Flair is essentially the female Roman Reigns. Despite her enormous in-ring talent, few can argue that it wasn't her famous family/name that got her foot in the door and endless pushes in the title scene. If her last name wasn't Flair, would she be two title wins away from tying her father's record?

Since The Queen has a chance to win a 15th belt, she could decide to join what she perceives as the winning team. The Rock would also want the woman who some consider the best female wrestler in WWE.

Flair has also been booked like Cena was during the height of his career - beating anyone and everyone no matter the damage to their credibility.

Other than Nia Jax, if there's one female who would fit with the ruthless and sellout nature of what the Rock is building, it'd be The Queen.

