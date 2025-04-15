6 WWE stars who didn't deserve to be ignored by Triple H for WrestleMania 41

Many WWE Superstars will be in action at WrestleMania 41, but Triple H has left out a lot of names from the card as well. Considering the situation some of these stars find themselves in, it is quite puzzling that they haven't been booked for the PLE.

WrestleMania 41 currently has 13 matches scheduled on its card. Major names like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and more are scheduled to appear. Meanwhile, new stars will also appear at The Show of Shows, like Penta, Jacob Fatu, and El Grande Americano. Although many notable stars will be present for the show, a lot of former world champions will miss out.

In this list, we will look at six WWE stars who didn't deserve to be ignored by Triple H at WrestleMania 41.

#6. and #5. The Street Profits don't have a match at WrestleMania 41

Only the World Tag Team Championship will be defended at WrestleMania 41, which the War Raiders will defend against The New Day. Due to this, many are wondering why Street Profits aren't among the teams featured as well.

It's safe to say that SmackDown's tag team division has been more active and exciting these past few months. Although the WWE Tag Team Championship keeps changing hands, the storyline continues to be enjoyable to watch, and Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been active champions. If there is any team that shouldn't have missed out on The Show of Shows, it is them.

#4. Nia Jax was surprisingly left out this year

Nia Jax becoming the WWE Women's Champion at last year's SummerSlam wasn't the most welcomed decision, but fans eventually warmed up to the idea as her reign went on.

After Tiffany Stratton cashed in the Money in the Bank contract, Nia continued her partnership with Candice LeRae and had a brief feud with the current Women's Champion. After a stellar championship run last year, it's disappointing if her absence at this year's event is final.

#3. Braun Strowman is out of this year's WrestleMania

Braun Strowman missed WrestleMania 40 due to a neck injury. Unfortunately, despite not having any injuries, it looks like the former Universal Champion will also miss this year's event.

Strowman has been active since returning from the aforementioned injury. He feuded with Bronson Reed and, most recently, was LA Knight's number-one contender until Jacob Fatu took that spot. He has become a vital star on SmackDown, and it's a shame if his absence at this year's event is final.

#2. Sheamus will likely continue his absence on WWE television

The last time Sheamus competed in a televised WWE match was at the Royal Rumble. Many months have passed since then, and despite being part of the European tour, he still didn't appear on any RAW or SmackDown shows. Unfortunately, it looks like his absence will continue until the weekend.

The Celtic Warrior always delivers hard-hitting and exciting performances, whether on a regular weekly show or a premium live event. Recently, he even threw his hat in to be Randy Orton's opponent after the latter's match with Kevin Owens was canceled.

#1. Alexa Bliss will shockingly miss WrestleMania 41

One name that many are shocked to learn will miss The Show of Shows is Alexa Bliss. She was missing from the Stamford-based promotion for a couple of years and received a loud ovation when she returned this year at the Royal Rumble.

Although Alexa appeared on the following SmackDown shows and was even part of the Elimination Chamber, with many thinking a feud with Liv Morgan was possible, it seems like there are no creative plans for her at 'Mania.

