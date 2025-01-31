6 WWE stars with unique records to their names

WWE Superstars work hard to reach the top of the promotion and stay there for as long as possible. In doing so, they come across many hurdles that either make or break them.

Many current top stars have incredible achievements. However, some have unique records stemming from losses and streaks that occasionally come back to haunt them.

Some WWE fans will be surprised to learn about current top stars’ records against other names or on big stages.

Take a look at the six WWE stars with unique records to their names.

#6. Asuka has appeared in six WrestleMania matches, losing each one

Asuka enjoyed an impressive undefeated streak when she first came into WWE. She went on a roll in NXT and enjoyed similar success on the main roster up until WrestleMania 34.

She lost against Charlotte Flair at the event, and her losing streak at Mania got going from there on. At WrestleMania 35, she failed to win a Women’s Battle Royal in the kick-off show. The match was won by Carmella.

WrestleMania 36 saw The Empress of Tomorrow team up with Kairi Sane to face Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The Kabuki Warriors lost the contest and their championship at the show.

Asuka’s bad run continued at WrestleMania 38, where she lost her RAW Women’s Championship to Rhea Ripley. At WrestleMania 39, she challenged Bianca Belair for the same title but was again unsuccessful.

At WrestleMania 40, she was part of the Damage CTRL team that lost to Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi in a six-woman tag team match. She is sometimes referred to as the reverse Undertaker by some fans due to her unfortunate WrestleMania record.

#5. Dominik Mysterio has also had a rough time at WrestleMania

Dominik Mysterio has been a top heel in WWE for nearly three years. However, he has also had a tough time on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In his WrestleMania debut, he teamed up with his father, Rey Mysterio, to face Logan Paul and The Miz in a tag team match. The Mysterios lost that contest.

At WrestleMania 39, he faced his "deadbeat dad" in a singles match after a remarkable heel turn. However, the elder Mysterio was able to pick up the win and teach his son a lesson.

Dominik’s third Mania match saw him enter the same ring as his father once again. This time, he joined Santos Escobar to face Andrade and Rey Mysterio. Once again, the heels were unsuccessful.

Dominik Mysterio will hope to turn his fortunes around and possibly get on a winning streak in Mania matches. He has the potential to possibly win a top title at The Show of Shows down the line.

#4. Sami Zayn has continued to struggle against Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn have had a number of televised matches against each other. They have faced each other in televised singles matches 12 times since 2021.

Sami has a terrible record against The Scottish Warrior, as he has lost 11 out of the 12 matches against the heel. The one other match ended in a No Contest.

Apart from the two times their matches have ended in a Countout win for Drew McIntyre, he has pinned Sami Zayn on nine occasions. This is an incredible record for the former WWE Champion, who has proven himself to be a rather dominant star in the ring.

#3. Gunther has been dominant against Jey Uso

Gunther and Jey Uso locked horns for the World Heavyweight Championship on the first Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2025. Many fans wanted to see Jey win his first world title, but the former Bloodline member fell short.

This was Jey Uso’s third loss to Gunther in singles matches. The Ring General rubbed salt into Jey’s wounds by making their record public.

Jey Uso unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in February 2024 in their first singles match. The two then met later in the year in the semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament, where The Ring General won once again.

Gunther then successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against The Yeet Master earlier this year, making it 3-0.

#2. Cody Rhodes knows how to deal with Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins wasn’t ready for the returning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38. It was the first time that the two stars collided in a singles match in WWE.

Rhodes won that contest, and a rivalry was born between the two top stars. They had their second match at WrestleMania Backlash, and The American Nightmare won again.

The third match in their rivalry came at Hell in a Cell, where an injured Cody Rhodes surprised WWE fans by once again bagging the win. Surprisingly, Seth Rollins has failed to defeat him in WWE thus far.

While Rhodes and Rollins buried the hatchet to team up at WrestleMania 40 and face The Rock and Roman Reigns, it does not mean their differences are over.

#1. Roman Reigns has dominated Drew McIntyre in WWE

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are seen as two juggernauts in WWE. One can be seen as The Rock of this era, while the other is like Stone Cold for modern-day fans. However, their records show who the more dominant one is.

Reigns and McIntyre have faced each other five times in singles matches. Surprisingly, The Scottish Warrior has lost every single one of those televised matches.

It’s incredible how The Tribal Chief has managed to stay on top for so many years and dominate some of the top names in the industry. No wonder Drew McIntyre is hunting down Roman Reigns and looking to end his win drought.

