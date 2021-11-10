6 WWE Superstars who had their final match at Survivor Series

Survivor Series has been the debut platform for a host of legendary superstars including Kurt Angle, The Rock, Sting, and most famously, The Undertaker.

With that being said, a number of superstars have also bid goodbye to the WWE at this pay-per-view. In this article, we look at 6 WWE Superstars who had their final main-roster match at Survivor Series:

#6 Former NXT Superstar Adam Cole - Survivor Series 2019

Former WWE superstar Adam Cole was one of the most famous names on the NXT Brand.

Cole was the longest-reigning NXT Champion for a whopping 403 days. He was also the second Triple Crown Champion in NXT history having held the NXT North American Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship.

At Survivor Series 2019, Adam Cole had his final main roster match in WWE when he successfully defended his NXT Championship against Pete Dunne, nailing the latter with the Last Shot to earn the victory. This was the only edition of Survivor Series which saw a three-brand promotional with NXT also competing against RAW and SmackDown.

Adam Cole would continue to wrestle in NXT post Survivor Series 2019 before leaving WWE in August 2021. The following month he joined Tony Khan's AEW.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Lita - Survivor Series 2006

WWE Hall of Famer Lita is one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time.

The former four-time WWE Women's Champion had her final match as an active competitor at Survivor Series 2006. Lita lost her championship to Mickie James by pinfall after being struck by the Tornado DDT.

Lita retired from full-time wrestling after the event. The WWE Hall of Famer continued to make sporadic appearances in WWE as a legend, with one of the highlights being when she participated in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018.

