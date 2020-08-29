6 WWE Superstars who would be a good fit for RETRIBUTION and why

RETRIBUTION has been causing havoc on WWE RAW and SmackDown for the last month or so. At first, they targeted physical representations of WWE like transformers or walls of the WWE PC.

They later destroyed WWE equipment that was used to run the shows. The lights would flicker and other technical difficulties would sprout up here and there during shows, and on one episode of RAW, all of the graphics were turned upside down and reversed.

The biggest impact the group has made has been attacking various members of the WWE roster. SmackDown has been under siege most nights with Big E stepping up to lead the locker room against the invaders. RAW has also seen some carnage, with both Rey Mysterio and Dominik being left in disheveled heaps at the end of the most recent episode of RAW.

The main question to answer is why are they doing what they are doing? What's their mission statement and end game? That will eventually be revealed but letl's delve into which WWE stars could make up this new and destructive group? Is it a blend of stars from RAW/SmackDown and NXT or is it mainly a group of NXT stars?

There needs to be a reason for why each person is a part of the group, so some of the names that have been thrown around don't make a lot of sense. Just throwing a bunch of people together could work, but there needs to be reasons behind each member's involvement. Have they been misused? Are they under-booked? Have they been used as stepping stones? Simply being angry doesn't work for me as it needs a reason behind it.

Here are some possibilities that make sense, whether they have been hinted at after some appearances or in backstage rumors. Remember though that those under the hoods may not necessarily be the same once the members are unmasked.

Those that have been speculated as a part of RETRIBUTION

Will Yim end up being under one of the masks?

There was a photo floating around on the internet that named each member of the WWE group that destroyed Rey and Dominik Mysterio on the last episode of RAW. The six members thought to have been involved were Dominik Dijakovic, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Shane Thorne, Dio Maddin and Kayden Carter.

Advertisement

As mentioned earlier on this slide show, the members that carry out the actions may not necessarily end up being the members of the group when WWE unmasks them. A lot of what happens will come down to who is available to WWE producers during a given show. Dijakovic has seemingly had his farewell from NXT when he was choked out by Karrion Kross. He even had a cryptic tweet earlier that some have taken as him admitting his involvement. He would make sense as a member of the group but would be better served as the muscle and not the leader.

Thorne had a cup of tea on RAW following WrestleMania 36 but then disappeared. He's been a part of NXT for what seems like forever, so he could feasibly be a part of the group. Dio Maddin doesn't make as much sense since we never really saw much of him in a WWE ring and was a part of RAW commentary for a few weeks.

Yim and Green would make sense as members since Green up and left the Robert Stone Brand and hasn't been seen since. Yim lost to Shotzi Blackheart on the latest NXT and was already more than ready for the WWE main roster. Both women would make sense alongside Garrett. Kayden Carter, however, would not make sense. She's a face and in a tag team with Kacy Catanzaro. NXT needs their underdog aura for monster heels to tackle.