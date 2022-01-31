6 WWE Superstars who impressed this past week - Ronda Rousey returns and wins Women's Royal Rumble, new Champion crowned

It was Royal Rumble week, and, like every year, the WWE Universe was ready. After all, the Premium Live Event is one of the most exciting and unpredictable nights on the wrestling calendar. It certainly did not disappoint this time around.

The week started with RAW, and saw Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have a weigh-in ahead of their blockbuster WWE Championship clash. The Miz also hosted a special birthday celebration for his wife, Maryse.

On SmackDown, the night before the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins did his best to get inside the head of Roman Reigns ahead of their Universal Championship contest. Sasha Banks also returned to announce her entry into the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Leading up to the Premium Live Event, the internet was filled with rumors and news speculating on what might take place at the Royal Rumble. Reports suggested who might enter the respective men's and women's Rumble matches, with fans speculating on the stars who could show up.

Over 44,000 fans witnessed the 2022 Royal Rumble live inside The Dome at America's Center. However, the event was almost marred by what could have been a catastrophic event.

The WrestleMania sign caught fire during the event and fans were evacuated from the area. But the company managed to resolve the issue and the show went on as normal.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who impressed this past week.

#6 & #5 Edge and Beth Phoenix had quite the week in WWE

As mentioned earlier, The Miz and Maryse celebrated her birthday live on RAW. Like any celebration or special occasion in WWE, things didn't quite go according to plan.

After The A-Lister showered his wife with gifts, he presented her with the brick that she used to hit Beth Phoenix last week on the show. This brought out Edge and Phoenix, who proceeded to beat up the security guards who surrounded the ring during the celebration. The Rated-R Superstar eventually put one of them through the giant birthday cake inside the ring.

Fast forward to the Royal Rumble, and both couples put on a great showing. Maryse, in particular, worked exceptionally well in the match. However, the plaudits have to go to Edge and Beth Phoenix, who picked up the win to shut their rivals up once and for all.

#4 Seth Rollins managed to get under the skin of the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins could consider getting under the skin of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as an achievement unlocked during this past week.

In the final segment before the Royal Rumble on SmackDown, Rollins talked about the past and The Shield to The Tribal Chief. The Messiah claimed when he smashed Reigns in the back with a steel chair in 2014, he set him up to become a big star.

This riled up the Universal Champion who proceeded to tell Seth Rollins that he would never forgive him for what he did to The Shield that night. Fast forward to the Rumble, Seth Rollins made his entrance through the crowd in St. Louis to the The Shield's music and attire.

Reigns was clearly fuming throughout the contest as Rollins would not fall victim to his offense and continued to mock The Head of the Table.

Reigns eventually locked in his Guillotine submission and decided to not let go of the hold, thus getting himself disqualified.

Rollins can certainly say he got into the head of the Universal Champion like nobody else has done before.

#3 Bobby Lashley captured his second WWE Championship

The era of the All Mighty is once again upon us. Bobby Lashley managed to overcome Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship for a second time at the Royal Rumble.

He got a timely assist from Roman Reigns, who smashed Brock Lesnar with the WWE Championship after the referee was knocked down. Who handed Reigns the title to use as a weapon? None other than Paul Heyman.

Despite this sub-plot, The All Mighty went toe-to-toe with Lesnar throughout the match. He was able to withstand the offense dished out by The Beast Incarnate and even delivered a picture perfect German Suplex on Lesnar.

Lashley took full advantage of the whole Roman Reigns distraction and is now back at the top of the mountain.

#2 Brock Lesnar lost his WWE Championship and then went on to win the Men's Royal Rumble match

Despite being betrayed by Paul Heyman and losing his WWE Championship because of Reigns' attack, Brock Lesnar returned later in the night during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Beast Incarnate entered the match as entrant No.30 and needed just two minutes and thirty two seconds to win the contest. He eliminated the likes of the returning Bad Bunny and Shane McMahon to punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

All fingers point to a Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar blockbuster showdown at this year's Show Of Shows with the Universal Championship being on the line.

#1 Ronda Rousey returned to WWE for the first time since April 2019 and won the Women's Royal Rumble match

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" made her presence felt in the Women's Royal Rumble match. It was her first WWE in-ring appearance since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

Entering at No.28 as a surprise entrant, she blew the roof off of The Dome at America's Center as the WWE Universe reveled in her appearance. Ronda spent just over ten minutes in the match and eliminated SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, to win the whole contest.

It looked like she hadn't missed a beat despite being away for almost three years. Ronda Rousey will appear at RAW on Monday night and will no doubt give us an insight into which Championship she'd like to challenge for at WrestleMania.

