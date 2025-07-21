6 WWE Superstars who could make sure that Roman Reigns doesn't return after SummerSlam 2025

Roman Reigns returned to WWE on last week's RAW, making his first appearance since RAW after WrestleMania. He targeted Bron Breakker, the man who speared him to cement his allegiance to Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.He's clearly headed towards a big tag team match alongside Jey Uso against Breakker and Bronson Reed. Rollins would have likely been involved, but his injury status has upended plans for SummerSlam.Since The Tribal Chief is known for leaving and showing up a few times a year, he'll likely disappear again following The Biggest Party of the Summer. The following six WWE stars can ensure he goes away again after SummerSlam.#6. Bronson Reed crushes Roman Reigns with Tsunamis View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Auszilla joined Seth Rollins' side after Breakker and Rollins sent Reigns on his last hiatus from WWE. Despite Reed joining after RAW after WrestleMania 41, he was targeted and dispatched rather easily when The Tribal Chief hit the ring last week.The two sides will likely throw hands leading up to SummerSlam. Bookers have used attacks from Reed to write Rollins, Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, and LA Knight off TV in the past.Since Reigns is probably disappearing again after SummerSlam, it could be time for Reed to send someone packing. He also stood against The Tribal Chief at Survivor Series: WarGames last year.#5. CM Punk and Roman Reigns have issuesRoman Reigns blames everyone for his problems, including CM Punk for eliminating him from the 2025 Royal Rumble.The match is clearly every person for themselves, but WWE always books instances where one star gets mad at the other for elimination. Reigns also didn't want to team with The Best in the World at WarGames.Paul Heyman betrayed Punk at WrestleMania because they were friends. Heyman worked for Reigns and was essentially an employee whom The Tribal Chief had no problem physically abusing.Reigns didn't help Punk up when he saved Jey Uso from Reed and Breakker, so Punk may take exception to that by attacking his tenuous ally.#4. Karrion Kross manipulates the fate of WWE starsKarrion Kross targeted both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre when he returned to WWE in 2022. Reigns was still the top heel in the company and in the middle of his huge title reign.The Tribal Chief will show up on RAW, leaving him vulnerable to all comers. If Kross decides he's done with Sami Zayn, he could move on to another member of the OG Bloodline.Targeting The Head of the Table would instantly boost Kross's profile in WWE. Every star he crossed paths with has changed. Reigns is cheered by the fans but doesn't act like a heroic star.He'll save a family member when it suits him, but he treats everyone else as beneath him. Karrion Kross could expose that by taking him out and taunting him in promos to set up a match for Roman's next return.#3. Brock Lesnar has a long history with ReignsIf Brock Lesnar is ready for a return to a WWE ring, he'll likely cross paths yet again with one of his greatest rivals. The Beast had the upper hand in early meetings, but Reigns has enjoyed success in their last few outings.That includes beating Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Championships. Heyman could call upon his old client to deal with his former Tribal Chief.If Lesnar doesn't show up at SummerSlam, he could take out the former Big Dog the next night on RAW. As long as a title isn't attached, WWE should book another showdown between the two long-time enemies.#2. Bron Breakker targeted Roman Reigns when he joined Seth RollinsBron Breakker has been positioned as the next Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman represented Brock Lesnar before transitioning to Reigns.By terminating his working relationship with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41, it left a void in Heyman's work life. He has a history of hitching his wagon to unstoppable monsters, and Breakker fits the profile.The Oracle and Architect have repeatedly posited that Breakker is the future of the business. Having the future take out who he replaced seems like a fitting act to set Reigns on his next hiatus.#1. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will always be linkedAll signs indicate that Seth Rollins' injury is legitimate. It's been confirmed by Triple H and Rollins himself. The Visionary has also been seen with crutches in public.The exact injury, however, hasn't been disclosed, other than a potential knee issue. Given the speed at which professional athletes receive medical treatment, the lack of a substantial diagnosis seems somewhat unusual.It could be part of a master plan for Rollins to cash in at SummerSlam, especially since one of Rollins' mortal rivals is competing for a major title.Reigns couldn't get revenge on The Architect on RAW, but if the injury isn't as serious as it was made out to be, Seth Rollins could target his former Shield ally at SummerSlam and send him packing on his next hiatus.