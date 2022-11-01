6 WWE Superstars who released their own album

It takes a lot of talent to become a WWE Superstar and sometimes wrestlers are able to perform in other forms of entertainment.

Some of the most popular wrestlers of all time made their way to the top of the card for their ability to cut promos, not just perform in the ring. Former WWE star Chris Jericho has used his skills to become the frontman of the popular rock band Fozzy.

Listed below are several WWE stars of today and the past that have released their own musical album.

#6. Elias

Ezekiel's older brother Elias has released two EPs. In 2018, the 34-year-old released WWE: Walk with Elias and in 2020 he dropped the Universal Truth EP.

After some time away, The Drifer recently returned to RAW but his musical performance was interrupted by Riddle and Seth Rollins. The United States Champion attacked Elias and he responded with a warning after the show went off the air.

#5. Jerry "The King" Lawler

Jerry "The King" Lawler has had a legendary career in the wresting business that has spanned several decades. The King recorded a couple of records that had limited runs in the 70s and 80s.

His first album was titled Jerry Lawler Sings and a second release was credited as Jerry Lawler and the Nunnery Brothers Band. A Kickstarter campaign was recently launched to help re-release the albums on vinyl.

#4. WWE Legend Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is one of the most popular wrestlers of all-time and tried to capitalize on his fame with a couple of musical albums. Hogan and the Itch-Band released an EP in 1983 that targeted the Japanese wrestling market.

The 69-year-old followed that up with the Hulk Rules album with The Wrestling Boot Band in 1995. He also crossed over into movies with a cameo in Rocky III and several other films as a leading man, including the 1993 film Mr. Nanny.

#3. Top Dolla

WWE SmackDown star AJ "Top Dolla" Francis of Hit Row has released several albums. He has also been dropping diss tracks about Legado Del Fantasma before SmackDown the past couple of weeks.

Top Dolla has his music available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. His latest EP, First Class, was released in 2021.

#2. Randy "Macho Man" Savage

The influence of "Macho Man" Randy Savage continues to live on today. WWE Superstar Bayley recently stated that he drew her to professional wrestling and The Role Model has incorporated his famous Elbow Drop into her moveset.

In 2003, Randy released the Be A Man album. The hip-hop record featured guest appearances from Aja, Prymary Colorz, and DJ Kool. The title track for the album was a diss track about Hulk Hogan. Macho Man also recorded a tribute song to Mr. Perfect titled Perfect Friend on the album.

#1. John Cena

John Cena appeared on the June 27th edition of WWE RAW to celebrate twenty years with the company. He vowed to return and added that it will not just be for one match when he comes back.

The Doctor of Thuganomics released his You Can't See Me album in 2005. The album sold well and it became certified platinum. Cena's record consisted of 17 tracks and sold over 143,000 copies in its first week on the shelves.

