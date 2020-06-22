6 WWE Superstars we desperately wish The Undertaker would have faced before he retired

The Undertaker indicated that WrestleMania 36 was truly 'The Last Ride' for him.

What were the biggest missed opportunities of The Undertaker's career?

Rohit Nath

The Last Ride?

If you've followed the WWE Network Documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride, the fifth and final part seemed to indicate that WrestleMania 36 was, in fact, The Undertaker's last ride. Over the course of the documentary, we saw multiple glimpses of the aging legend and his body taking a toll on him.

"I have this other life that I need to go experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor."#TheLastRide @undertaker pic.twitter.com/THpD5TkbVa — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2020

One such example was a backstage clip from Extreme Rules 2019, where he teamed up with Roman Reigns to face Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. While that was his best match in years at the time, he went backstage post-match and told Vince McMahon that he was "done" and that his body wasn't feeling it anymore.

He eventually did come back in a big way and if The Boneyard match against AJ Styles was the end of his run, then we couldn't think of a more appropriate opponent or way to go out. Styles tweeted out in respect of The Phenom himself, saying:

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

With all the legendary names that The Undertaker has faced, there are a few who we wish he interacted with but never got to. Let's start with one of the biggest legends in WWE history.

#6 'Macho Man' Randy Savage against The Undertaker

The two only got to square off on the live event circuit

We must mention now that this list specifically refers to televised matches. In this case, The Undertaker and 'Macho Man' Randy Savage did have a series of matches - but they were untelevised live events in the summer of 1991.

The Undertaker was supposed to be working with The Ultimate Warrior, who couldn't appear for a set of shows. Randy Savage would beat The Undertaker multiple times, but it's a shame that we never got to see them face off on TV.

'Macho Man' Randy Savage was directly involved in The Undertaker's face turn in early 1992 as he stopped his ally Jake 'The Snake' Roberts from a sneak attack on Savage and his wife Miss Elizabeth.

Savage was the catalyst for Undertaker's face turn and it's a shame that they never got to have a proper feud. While The Undertaker turned out fine anyway, we can't help but wonder what Randy Savage's run in WWE would have been like post-1993 if he was able to work with young superstars at the time like The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

It's one of those fantasy matches that will remain just that - a fantasy match.

