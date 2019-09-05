6 WWE Superstars who could join the Wyatt Family in 2019

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 780 // 05 Sep 2019, 12:59 IST

The Fiend would be unstoppable if he had a Wyatt family of his own.

Since returning to WWE in the summer of this year, there have been fewer stars who are more in the spotlight than Bray Wyatt. Making a comeback as The Fiend, Wyatt cemented his darker turn with a decisive victory over Finn Balor at SummerSlam, with the former Universal Champion having failed to make an appearance on the show ever since.

Speaking of the Red Brand, Wyatt laid out a Universal title challenge for Hell In A Cell through an episode of Firefly Fun House. Though Wyatt has been a dominant force so far on his own, there's an old saying that there is strength in numbers, and Wyatt knows the power of a good flock behind him.

Here are six WWE Superstars who could join the Wyatt Family, if the Fiend chooses to pick a couple of Superstars by his side in 2019.

#6 Eric Young

Young has done very little since being called up to the main roster.

Eric Young joined the WWE in early 2016, after an impressive career in Impact Wrestling.

In his years with the company, Young captured every title available to him (as well as the Knockouts Tag Team Titles), becoming Impact's fourth Grand Slam Champion.

But since he joined WWE, Young had a fine tenure in NXT, but has been barely used since being called up to the main roster. Much like Wyatt, Young knows a thing or two about leading his own cult, as he led SANITY in NXT, though the group has been disbanded on the main roster.

At the age of 39, Young may not have many years left in his career, and teaming with Wyatt could give the Canadian Superstar his final big push on the WWE's main roster.

