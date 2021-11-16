5 WWE Superstars who will not be a part of Survivor Series 2021

One of the most prestigious pay-per-views in WWE, Survivor Series 2021 is just around the corner. The event is scheduled for this Sunday, November 21, which will see the best talent on RAW battle the finest talent on SmackDown for brand supremacy.

Some exciting matches are scheduled for Survivor Series with Universal Champion Roman Reigns from The Blue Brand battling the WWE Champion Big E of the Red Brand. In a similar vein, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will lock horns with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Apart from these main event classics, we will also witness the Traditional 5-on-5 RAW vs. SmackDown Elimination Matches for male and female superstars. With such entertaining match-cards, the event indeed promises to be outstanding.

Having said this, the event will also witness the absence of some of the finest WWE talents who are not booked for a match. In this article, we look at five WWE Superstars who will not be a part of Survivor Series 2021:

#5 WWE Superstar - Kofi Kingston

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is one of the most respected and longest-tenured wrestlers on the current roster.

The Bloodline assaulted the New Day member on the November 5 episode of SmackDown. He supported King Woods, who beat Jimmy Uso in a "loser bends the knee" match.

As a result, the former WWE Champion suffered a legitimate injury after spraining his MCL. Kingston has since been written off WWE television and was absent for Woods' most important match of his career when he took on Roman Reigns the following week on the Blue Brand.

Due to the sudden injury, Sir Kofi might not be a part of the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view, much to the dismay of his fans.

