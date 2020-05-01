6 WWE Superstars with most appearances in Money in the Bank ladder matches to have never won the briefcase

Kofi Kingston and Chris Jericho

In just over a week, WWE's top Superstars will be climbing the so-called 'Corporate Ladder' at this year's Money in the Bank PPV. Taking place at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, the participants of both the female and male ladder matches will start on the ground floor of the building. They will fight their way up to the roof and eventually scale a ladder high above the ground to grasp the contract for a guaranteed shot at the World Championship.

Much like the Royal Rumble, the stipulation causes the wrestling world to start fantasy booking as there is the idea that a relative nobody at the bottom of the card could shoot up to the main event and taste that glory. Many men, and women, have entered the match type and have gone on to etch their name in the history books in one way or another- either by winning the perspective championship or failing, even with the huge advantage.

But there have also been many individuals who have had the opportunity several times and never managed to take it. Wrestlers who have stepped up to the plate on multiple occasions but struck out every time. And who are they? Well, that's where this piece comes in.

Please find below the six men who have made the most appearances in Money in the Bank ladder matches- but have never emerged victorious.

#6 and #5 Cody Rhodes & Matt Hardy (4 appearances)

Cody (pictured at AEW Revolution) attempted to win the briefcase on four separate occasions

At this current moment, Cody Rhodes is at the top of the wrestling world.

Alongside The Young Bucks and the rest of the Elite, All Elite Wrestling has exploded onto the wrestling world stage- captivating audiences, providing platforms to people who have been deserving of said platform for years and shaking up the status quo of the pro-wrestling industry.

However, when the grandson of a plumber was in WWE and participating in Money in the Bank matches- he had a lot less success. Appearing in four consecutive years, 2010 through to 2013, Cody never got a win. However it was recently revealed, when conducting a Q&A on Twitter, Cody was supposed to win the 2012 briefcase:

2012 was the year I was winning it, and that changed hours before showtime. One of those “unanswered prayers” moments though.



That hardship shaped the prickly psycho I’ve become today ha. Another good memory. https://t.co/nOIDUhMtyK — Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 25, 2020

Advertisement

Clearly, looking back, Cody is appreciative of not being chosen to win but still, with four entries to his name and zero wins: he must have some form of regret attached to the stipulation.

The man Cody is tied with four appearances is also a member of the AEW roster in the form of Matt Hardy. Hardy featured in the '06, '07 and two of the 2010 Money in the Bank matches.