6ft superstar to return as Solo Sikoa’s new enforcer against Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga? Potential Bloodline twist explored

Solo Sikoa’s group is falling apart, with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga growing increasingly frustrated with him. Ever since Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat Match, tensions have only escalated. The recent incidents of The Samoan Werewolf's disqualification in a bout against Braun Strowman and Tonga being spiked accidentally added fuel to the fire.

Ad

With Jacob Fatu now demanding Sikoa to stay out of his business, the faction seems on the verge of breaking down. If things continue this way, Solo could be kicked out soon- but he might already have a backup plan with an old ally.

Bronson Reed has seemingly remained loyal to Solo Sikoa, despite his loss to Reigns. Back in February, when Tonga and Fatu confronted Sikoa, the six-foot star was quick to offer his support through social media. The Auszilla was the fifth member of Solo's team during the WarGames Match against the OG Bloodline and CM Punk at Survivor Series 2024.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

With The Samoan Werewolf no longer keen to follow Sikoa’s orders and Tonga growing frustrated, Solo could bring Bronson Reed as his enforcer. With the former Tribal Chief needing some backup, this could be the perfect time for Reed to step in.

If Reed sides with Solo Sikoa, it could create an interesting power dynamic. Should Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu break free, Sikoa can create a new faction alongside Big Bronson Reed as the missing piece to the puzzle.

Ad

It must be noted that the above angle is mere speculation and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Jacob Fatu to create a new faction

With tensions rising in Solo Sikoa's group and Jacob Fatu expressing his frustration with Sikoa, WWE could introduce a new faction in the mix. The stable in question could be The Samoan SWAT Team.

For those unaware, The Samoan SWAT Team was a faction in Major League Wrestling consisting of Fatu, Juicy Finau, and Lance Anoa’i. With Lance signing for NXT last year, it opens up the possibility of Jacob Fatu bringing him to SmackDown to form a new version of the group.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This would give Lance Anoa’i a solid introduction to the main roster and stir some problems for Sikoa. Instead of leading The Bloodline, he could be pushed into a singles babyface run, something WWE has not explored yet.

The next few weeks could be crucial in determining the direction of Sikoa's group. Now, this is just speculation, and fans will have to wait and watch what happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback