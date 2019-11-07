7 active male wrestlers with the best win-loss ratio at Survivor Series

Several Superstars perform their best at the annual event

Unlike the past three years, where Raw superstars would face SmackDown superstars for brand supremacy, this years’ edition of Survivor Series also features Superstars from NXT. The black and gold brand instantly made a statement on the November 1st episode of SmackDown proving they’ll be a threat at Survivor Series. This includes Shayna Baszler laying out three of the SmackDown's women's roster including the champion, Bayley, whilst Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole got clean victories over former World Champions, The Miz and Daniel Bryan respectively. At the end of the episode, the brainchild behind NXT, Triple H, declared a war on the other shows and vowed his wrestlers will win the Survivor Series brand warfare. The NXT Superstars proved themselves again when they showed up to Raw and brawled with the entire locker room.

On top of the traditional Survivor Series matches, the pay-per-view now gives us potential matches between the brands respective champions such as Becky Lynch, Bayley and Shayna Baszler or between The Viking Raiders, The Revival and The Undisputed Era in triple threat matches where all would want to prove that they are the champion among champions and also walking away with the bragging rights.

Whilst there is a stacked roster from all three shows that will be desperate to represent their brand, there are only a small handful of active wrestlers whose previous performances at the pay-per-view have proved that time and time again they are able to win at Survivor Series.

#7 The Undertaker 13-5 (72.22%)

The Undertaker won his first eight matches at the Survivor Series pay-per-view

Despite WrestleMania will always be associated with the streak that The Undertaker had for over two decades, Survivor Series is also a big part of The Undertaker’s career for a number of reasons. Not only was his official on-camera debut in the WWE at the event back in 1990, where he won the 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination with The Million Dollar Team, but he’d win his first World Championship in the company a year later when he beat Hulk Hogan.

In fact, The Undertaker had a streak of his own at Survivor Series as he won his first eight matches including single-handedly eliminating all of his opponents in the 4-on-4 Survivor Series elimination match in 1995.

Whilst The Undertaker has had a number of Survivor Series elimination matches at the titular pay-per-view, he’s also had a number of coffin/casket/buried alive matches giving a whole new meaning to the term ‘Survivor’.

Despite not being in the WWE Draft this year, The Undertaker remains on the WWE website as an active wrestler, with his most recent match happening in July at Extreme Rules where he teamed with Roman Reigns to beat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred match. If The Undertaker does compete in this years’ Survivor Series, both Raw and SmackDown would do anything to have him represent their brand.

