7 biggest WWE Superstars who are going to miss WrestleMania 37

Every year at WrestleMania, there are certain Superstars who miss the card. While many of the "lower card" Superstars end up in the Battle Royals, some top stars tend to miss out on WrestleMania altogether.

WrestleMania 36 was an exception, with several full-time Superstars missing the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE had to make the most of what they had with little time in hand.

In 2021, there are quite a few top Superstars who are set to miss WrestleMania, despite the fact that crowds are returning for the first time in over a year:

#7. Brock Lesnar - Has been away from WWE since WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Brock Lesnar technically shouldn't count on this list since he isn't under contract with WWE. The last time we saw Brock Lesnar on WWE TV, he lost to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Since then, he took a hiatus, and his WWE contract expired in the summer of 2020. Brock Lesnar was quietly removed from the WWE roster, but that doesn't mean he will never return.

Some reports stated that WWE didn't want to utilize Brock Lesnar for shows without a crowd, as it would take away from his aura and overall drawing ability. In a bid to maintain the larger-than-life presence of The Beast Incarnate, WWE decided not to re-sign him.

While Brock Lesnar was expected to return for WrestleMania 37, that isn't the case. The speculation of Brock Lesnar's return was fueled by the fact that Bobby Lashley became the WWE Champion, with many fans hoping that the dream match between Lesnar and Lashley would take place.

However, WWE decided to go with Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre instead. It's understandable, but even without a contract, Brock Lesnar is arguably the biggest superstar missing WrestleMania 37 this year.

