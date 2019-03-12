7 Dream Matches we can witness this year in WWE

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.09K // 12 Mar 2019, 09:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2019 can give WWE fans a lot of dream matches!

2019 has been a year that is supposed to be the rise of the "new era" in WWE. While there hasn't been a complete change of the product, but certainly the quality has gone up in the last couple of months.

Currently, WWE has a stacked roster filled with some of the best wrestlers and superstars from all over the globe.

With wrestlers like AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Adam Cole etc are a clear example that WWE has hold of some great talents.

It is always fascinating as a fan to look at this amazing roster and think of the amazing matches that these wrestlers can put on if they square off against each other in the ring.

Over the years, WWE has given us a huge number of dream match-ups and feuds. And it still possesses talent in its arsenal to give more dream matches to its fans. The current talent pool is so large that the possibilities of seeing an even bigger extravaganza remain endless.

In this article, let's take a look at the 7 dream matches that we can see in WWE as earlier as this year. Let us know which match would you be most interested to see.

#7 Johnny Gargano vs Daniel Bryan

This would be a classic!

Ever since making his return last year at WrestleMania 34, Daniel Bryan has been on a roll. His recent heel turn is one of his best runs in WWE. He currently holds the WWE Championship, which he won by defeating AJ Styles last year before Survivor Series.

He is rightly considered one of the greatest technical wrestlers in WWE. But since the last few years, there has been a certain underdog on NXT which reminded everyone of Daniel Bryan. Yes, we are talking about Mr Wrestling, Johnny Gargano.

Gargano was one of the biggest superstars in NXT before he recently moved up to the main roster. With this move, this match is likelier to take place this year. If and when this happens, it would be a highly technical bout and an instant classic.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement